Who Has Hayden Panettiere Dated? A Look at the Actress' Relationship History After Coming Out as Bisexual

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Stephen Colletti

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere has dated several high-profile men.

Hayden Panettiere's dating history spans several famous names. The Heroes alum, who came out as bisexual in a recent interview, had a short-lived romance with Stephen Colletti in the early 2000s. Per reports, they were together from 2006 until they split by the end of 2007. Looking back, Panettiere said the Laguna Beach star was "very protective" at the height of their fame. "I'm so grateful that he was part of my life, especially when he was," she told Us Weekly. "Because when I was with him was when I started having to deal with paparazzi and tabloids and being the focal point of them." She added, "He never appeared to be [or] came off as a bad guy. So I knew that there was a way to protect yourself and put up boundaries without being offensive or rude." Panettiere and Colletti have remained on good terms following a "peaceful and kind" breakup.

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Milo Ventimiglia

Source: mega Hayden Panettiere came out as bisexual ahead of the release of her memoir.

Panettiere moved on with Milo Ventimiglia and went public with their relationship in 2007. After two years of dating, they called it quits due to "lifestyle conflict" that reportedly left them "in very different places." "It was so out of left field, nothing that big or explosive had happened," she told Us Weekly. "Nothing had really gone wrong. Nobody cheated. I remember the look on his face being pure shock at how visceral and massive my negative reaction was, and he immediately took it back. One hundred percent it was only because I was over the toilet, hysterically crying. It was like my world had crumbled." Despite their 12-year age gap, the Nashville alum admitted to seeing a future with Ventimiglia. "Every relationship I've ever been in, I invested my whole self in," she shared. "I saw him as my partner and that it was going to hopefully keep going and evolving and lead to marriage." However, things did not go as she had hoped. "It was a point of contention that I was unable to put the 'I' in front of 'love you' and at the time, I didn't realize or understand why it made me feel so uncomfortable," Panettiere confessed. "I could only say 'love you' in a casual way. Being older, he was much more aware of what that meant. And that said a lot."

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Wladimir Klitschko

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere's memoir hit shelves on May 19.

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In 2009, Panettiere met Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko through mutual friends. They began dating but parted ways in May 2011 due to the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship. ​​"Even though we've decided splitting up is best for both of us, we have an amazing amount of love and respect for each other and remain very close friends," Panettiere said at the time. Meanwhile, Klitschko addressed the split in a separate statement, which read, "We had a great time together, but it's not that easy to manage a relationship between two continents. I have a lot of respect for Hayden as a person and as a friend, and I believe we'll keep our friendship even after the separation." In February 2013, the twosome sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted having lunch in Hollywood, Fla. They got engaged in October 2013 before welcoming their first child in December 2014. Panettiere and Klitschko's on-again, off-again relationship continued until they split for good in 2018.

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Scotty McKnight

Source: MEGA She said it was 'the first time [she] got to say it out loud.'

During her brief split from Klitschko, the Raising Helen star began dating Scotty McKnight after the two were introduced through mutual friends. They stayed together for nearly a year before amicably breaking up in 2012.

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Brian Hickerson