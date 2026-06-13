Inside Hayden Panettiere's Estrangement With Her Mom Lesley Vogel: Everything to Know About Their Fallout

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Who Is Hayden Panettiere's Mother?

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere and Lesley Vogel's estrangement reportedly resurfaced around September 2025.

Family ties run deep — except when it comes to Hayden Panettiere and her mother, Lesley Vogel. The Nashville actress' mom is an actress and producer. According to her IMDb profile, Vogel is known for Loving, Sister Sensei and Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List. Despite working in the same industry, the mother-and-daughter duo eventually grew apart.

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Why Did Hayden Panettiere Stop Working Professionally With Mom Lesley Vogel?

Source: MEGA Lesley Vogel addressed Hayden Panettiere's coming out.

Vogel used to work as a manager for Panettiere. However, the Scream star decided to end their working relationship during her time on Heroes. "She came into my trailer during lunch when we were filming Heroes, and I said to her, 'I don't want us to work together anymore; I just want you to be my mom,'" she shared during the May 11 episode of the "Jay Shetty Podcast." The matriarch reportedly offered a three-word response: "You owe me." Panettiere admitted she was caught off guard as she "was not expecting" such a strong reaction, adding, "And that's all she said, and she walked out. And part of me was like, 'Oh, I'm relieved that it was short, like, rip the Band-Aid off.' But then it was like this dark looming cloud over my head going, 'What does she mean by I owe her? What form of payment is she expecting?'" She disclosed she eventually realized Vogel was only interested in maintaining a relationship with her when "money was involved." She added her mother "didn't pursue" a connection after they cut ties. "Once the business aspect was removed, I was hoping that there [would] be no reason for her to be anything other than my than my mom," she continued. "And the fact that it seemed like she didn't want to — didn't care to — have a relationship with me was a tough pill to swallow."

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How Did Their Relationship Shape Hayden Panettiere's Approach to Motherhood?

Source: MEGA Their falling-out became more difficult to ignore after the release of Hayden Panettiere's memoir.

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During an interview on CBS Mornings on May 18, Panettiere told host Gayle King she suffered postpartum depression after welcoming her daughter, Kaya, in December 2014. Afraid to follow in Vogel's footsteps, the If You Believe star explained how her relationship with her mother influenced her perspective on motherhood. "I had all these ideas in my head of what I wanted to do as a mom," she pointed out. "I think I was also, at the same time, scared because of what my mom did to me that I might do that to my child."

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What Is the Current Status of Hayden Panettiere and Lesley Vogel's Relationship?

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere claimed 'everything' in their mother-daughter relationship 'was business.'

After Panettiere came out as bisexual, Vogel questioned the timing of her daughter's confession. "I do not believe it was being hidden, but there is no historic proof that this is the case," Panettiere's estranged mom told Daily Mail May 8. "I do think the timing of this coming out is very interesting." Vogel additionally claimed their relationship broke down around September 2025. Ahead of the release of her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, on May 19, the Remember the Titans actress revealed she and her mom "doesn't have a relationship right now." "But that doesn't mean that I don't leave the door open for the opportunity to present itself one day," she clarified. Meanwhile, Vogel ripped the memoir, calling her daughter "entitled" and claiming the "present drama is partially to sell books." "There is a personality 'style' which manifests as a need for control, entitlement, and a lack of empathy," she explained. "The major fear is that someone will see through the mask they present to the world and discover who they truthfully are." In addition, Vogel said she "took the advice of professionals and chose the no-contact route" after "20 years of trauma." "As many parents of entertainment children [know], we are all too familiar with the painful observation of watching the self-destructive paths they sometimes choose," she told Page Six. "No parent hopes for this scenario; we want our children to be the best of themselves and live a peaceful, joyful life!" "Sadly, this is out of our control," she continued. "You cannot save someone who does not want to be saved. Radical acceptance is the most difficult challenge any parent must embrace. Unfortunately, I have seen a great deal of such in my life experience." Vogel then implied her daughter's portrayal of her did not come as a surprise, pointing out, "When someone leaves, the smear campaign begins; accusations, anger, belittling, gaslighting, etc. are the classic signs of this behavior style. The craving of drama and punitive action is traditional and to be expected." Panettiere responded to her estranged mom's tirades in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, labeling them as "so false."

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Where Is Hayden Panettiere's Father Now?

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere fired her mom as a manager.