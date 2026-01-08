'Heartbroken' Tommy Lee Jones Breaks Cover for the First Time Since Daughter Victoria's Tragic Death
Jan. 8 2026, Published 7:09 a.m. ET
Tommy Lee Jones has been seen publicly for the first time since the devastating loss of his daughter, Victoria.
The actor was spotted on Monday, January 5, alongside his wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones, as the couple exited a building in San Antonio, Texas, quietly making their way to their car. The appearance comes just days after Victoria’s death on New Year’s Day.
The Men in Black star kept a low-key look, wearing a blue flannel shirt, tan pants and green sneakers. He appeared somber, sporting scruffy facial hair and glasses. Dawn walked beside him in a red sweater paired with matching red trousers and brown suede booties, finishing her outfit with a black scarf featuring blue accents and animal-print glasses.
According to an insider who spoke with Daily Mail on Tuesday, January 6, Tommy is struggling deeply with the loss.
“Tommy is heartbroken,” the source shared, adding, “For a tough guy and one that usually has it all together, the stress of losing a child has clearly hit him like a ton of bricks.”
OK! previously reported that Victoria was found unresponsive in a hallway at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco around 2:52 a.m. on January 1. Paramedics were called to the scene following a report of a medical emergency, but she was pronounced dead upon their arrival.
“The scene was turned over to the San Francisco Police Department and the Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation,” an outlet conveyed.
Authorities confirmed that officers met with paramedics at the hotel, where the woman had already been declared deceased.
“The Medical Examiner arrived on scene and conducted an investigation. At this time, the cause of death remains unknown, and officials have not released additional details,” they added.
Tommy shared Victoria with his first wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The former couple also shares a son, Austin.
Further details emerged through dispatch audio obtained by a news outlet, which revealed police received a call for a “code 3 for the overdose” and noted a “color change” in the victim’s body. Hotel staff reportedly attempted CPR while waiting for paramedics, but Victoria was ultimately pronounced dead. She was 34 years old.
Following the tragedy, a longtime friend of Tommy's spoke to gossip columnist Rob Shuter, expressing concern that had existed for years.
“They were all terrified she was headed for disaster and could potentially hurt someone she loved,” the pal said.
“Victoria had a history with substances. She was brilliant one minute, and then the addiction would take over. Her rage toward her parents was intense — nothing seemed to reach her, and it made all of us worry,” they added.
According to Shuter’s Substack, a senior San Francisco police officer suggested the incident may have been drug-related.
“People get all their drugs with fentanyl now. Everything is laced. It's tragic,” the officer said.