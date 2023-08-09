Heather Dubrow Saves Husband Terry's Life During Scary Medical Emergency at Swanky L.A. Restaurant

According to Terry, the stunted speech only happened for a minute, but Heather instructed their son to dial 911 — despite the plastic surgeon emphasizing to his wife that he was fine. Ambulances later arrived on the scene to take Terry to the hospital, but he ended up getting embarrassed by the situation and escaping from the vehicle to call an Uber.

While on his solo journey home, the Bravo star phoned his pals, who convinced him he should head directly to the Emergency Room. After making his way there, doctors ran tests and discovered Terry had experienced a transient ischemic attack or TIA. TIAs are described as a brief blockage of blood flow to part of the brain, which can temporarily cause stroke-like symptoms.