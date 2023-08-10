Terry Dubrow Gets Emotional Over Wife Heather Saving His Life After Near Stroke: 'The Only Reason I'm Standing Here Today'

"I had symptoms of a stroke due to an anatomical defect in my heart," the 64-year-old explained while appearing via video from their home in California.

"I'm gonna try to say this without crying," he continued before visibly welling up and covering his face with his hands.

"The only reason I'm standing here today and not six feet under is my best friend and my beloved wife's insistence that I go to the emergency room and get checked out," Terry adoringly explained of his spouse. "She saved my life, so that's just the way it goes."