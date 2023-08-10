Terry Dubrow Gets Emotional Over Wife Heather Saving His Life After Near Stroke: 'The Only Reason I'm Standing Here Today'
Dr. Terry Dubrow was overcome with emotion over his gratitude for his wife, Heather.
Following his terrifying near stroke last week, the Botched physician made a surprise cameo on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, August 9, during The Real Housewives of Orange County star's guest appearance, where he gushed over how much he adored Heather for helping him through his recent health scare.
"I had symptoms of a stroke due to an anatomical defect in my heart," the 64-year-old explained while appearing via video from their home in California.
"I'm gonna try to say this without crying," he continued before visibly welling up and covering his face with his hands.
"The only reason I'm standing here today and not six feet under is my best friend and my beloved wife's insistence that I go to the emergency room and get checked out," Terry adoringly explained of his spouse. "She saved my life, so that's just the way it goes."
Heather did her best not to burst into tears, as she jokingly instructed her husband not to "do this" to her since she has "a scheduled breakdown on September 8."
Terry was supposed to appear on Andy Cohen's late-night show alongside the "Let's Talk with Heather Dubrow" podcast host. However, he could not make the trip to New York due to his current condition. "I would have gone on a plane to come out to see you, Andy, and I would have had more blood clots from that flight," he explained. "I definitely would have not survived."
As OK! previously reported, Terry and Heather were enjoying a lavish dinner alongside their son in Los Angeles last week when the 54-year-old noticed her partner was slurring his speech and instructed their child to dial 911 — much to the plastic surgeon's displeasure, who insisted he was "fine."
Luckily, Terry gave in to Heather's pleadings and went to the emergency room, where he discovered he had suffered a transient ischemic attack (TIA), with doctors also learning that he had a hole between the left and right chambers of the heart.