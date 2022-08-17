Heather Duffy Reveals Anne Heche Was The 'Kindest Soul' She's Ever Known
Heather Duffy is opening up on the loss of her close friend and fellow podcast host Anne Heche.
The Donnie Brasco actress was "peacefully taken off life support" and passed away earlier this week after she was involved in a tragic car accident that caused her blue Mini Cooper to burst into flames, leaving her with severe burns and other fatal injuries.
"I had to take a moment to begin to process the profound loss of my beautiful friend with the kindest soul I’ve known," Duffy wrote in a touching tribute shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, August 17.
The duo previously cohosted the "Better Together Anne and Heather" podcast, focused on celebrating friendship, harmony and love for oneself despite insecurities and struggles.
"Anne was joyful despite all the challenges that she faced in her life," she added of her late friend. "She was truthful despite being in a business that is make-believe. Spreading love and kindness in the world is what mattered most to her, even if, at times, the world did not give it back."
"So many do not know the bravery and the sacrifice it took for Anne to stand up for the right to love who you wanted back in the late 90s," Duffy continued, referring to Heche's decision to walk the red carpet with her then-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres.
FRIEND CLAIMS ELLEN DEGENERES NEVER GAVE ANNE HECHE THE 'CREDIT SHE DESERVED' FOR ‘CHANGING THE COURSE OF HISTORY’ FOR THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY
"Her public stand for equality empowered many LGBTQ+ people worldwide to see a future where they could live in their truth, which mattered to her more than anything," noted the podcast personality.
"We have come a long way because of her truth, bravery, and kindness in that moment 25 years ago when she chose to bring a woman as her date to the premiere of Volcano," Duffy explained.
NEW VIDEO FROM SCENE OF ANNE HECHE'S FIERY CAR CRASH SHOWS TWO-STORY HOUSE IN SHAMBLES, COMPLETELY DESTROYED
"I wish the media would have circled back at some point while she was with us to recognize how harshly they judged her in those moments when she took a stand for equality."
"She was way ahead of us, and we are all just catching up," she said, nearing the conclusion of her tribute. "Fly free, my friend. This world was never meant for one as beautiful as you.❤️ Heather."
Heche is survived by her two sons — Atlas Tupper, 13, and Homer Laffoon, 20.