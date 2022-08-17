Heather Duffy Reveals Anne Heche Was The 'Kindest Soul' She's Ever Known

"I had to take a moment to begin to process the profound loss of my beautiful friend with the kindest soul I’ve known," Duffy wrote in a touching tribute shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, August 17.

The duo previously cohosted the "Better Together Anne and Heather" podcast, focused on celebrating friendship, harmony and love for oneself despite insecurities and struggles.

"Anne was joyful despite all the challenges that she faced in her life," she added of her late friend. "She was truthful despite being in a business that is make-believe. Spreading love and kindness in the world is what mattered most to her, even if, at times, the world did not give it back."