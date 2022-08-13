Friend Claims Ellen DeGeneres Never Gave Anne Heche The 'Credit She Deserved' For ‘Changing The Course Of History’ For The LGBTQ+ Community

Discussing Heche's former relationship with Ellen DeGeneres — the two dated from 1997 to 2000 — Derek Warburton, who works as a celebrity stylist, marveled at the way his friend boldly chose to come out.

"She did it for all the right reasons and she knew that. She knew what was right and I have admired that," Warburton shared. "The moment she decided to bring Ellen to the Volcano premiere, risking it all, she changed the course of history for the LGBTQ community."