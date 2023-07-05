Heather Locklear Drinking Again and Taking Ozempic as She 'Obsesses' About Her Weight: 'The Family Is Very Much Worried'

"Heather is drinking. The family is very worried. Everyone feels helpless," a source spilled to an outlet, further noting that ex-husband Richie Sambora and her daughter, Ava, are especially troubled as pictures and reports flood the media of Locklear exhibiting erratic behaviors, including talking to herself and dangerously walking along a building's ledge.

"Tequila has always been her drink. She can't stay away from it," the source added. "She's also on Ozempic and obsesses over her weight. She's lost 40 pounds."