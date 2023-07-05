Heather Locklear Drinking Again and Taking Ozempic as She 'Obsesses' About Her Weight: 'The Family Is Very Much Worried'
Heather Locklear has struggled with mental health concerns and substance abuse issues for decades.
Nearly five years after she was placed on a 5150 hold after experiencing an alleged mental breakdown, the Melrose Place actress is reportedly off the wagon again, abusing alcohol and using prescription drugs to aid in weight loss.
"Heather is drinking. The family is very worried. Everyone feels helpless," a source spilled to an outlet, further noting that ex-husband Richie Sambora and her daughter, Ava, are especially troubled as pictures and reports flood the media of Locklear exhibiting erratic behaviors, including talking to herself and dangerously walking along a building's ledge.
"Tequila has always been her drink. She can't stay away from it," the source added. "She's also on Ozempic and obsesses over her weight. She's lost 40 pounds."
Locklear — who has allegedly been to rehab more than 20 times throughout her life — was placed on an involuntary medical hold in November 2018, and the following year, she pleaded "no contest" to a series of misdemeanor charges including battery of emergency medical personnel, resisting obstructing or delaying a peace officer and batter on a peace officer.
Despite the string of misdemeanors, the actress was only ordered to 30 days at an in-patient rehabilitation facility and a suspended, four-month jail sentence.
"Heather got off so easy with no probation or accountability after beating up cops and then threatening EMT ambulance drivers," the source continued. "The no accountability has allowed her to continue to hide out on top of her mountain estate and drink her tequila body into a much larger unhappier figure."
As Locklear's concerning behavior continues, the source claimed that it's been her fiancé, Chris Heisser, who has been the one picking up the pieces and helping her function in her day-to-day life.
"[Chris] has to drive her for mandatory errands and try to sustain his career while lying to family and friends consistently hiding her alcohol and drug problems," the source said. "[The couple] told friends she has been drinking again months ago and would return to rehab to no avail."
