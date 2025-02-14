or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Heather McDonald
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Heather McDonald Says Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Are Still 'Emotional' Over Losing Their Pacific Palisades Home: 'They Grew Up There'

Composite photo of Heather McDonald, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Source: MEGA

Heather McDonald shared Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag came on her podcast to share their story about losing their home.

By:

Feb. 14 2025, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Heather McDonald, a longtime friend of Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s, opened up to OK! about how her pals are doing in the wake of losing their home in the Pacific Palisades fire.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's home
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag lost their home in the Pacific Palisades wildfires.

Article continues below advertisement

“They came on ‘Juicy Scoop’ first to tell their story,” McDonald shared. “He was still very emotional and raw. Honestly, his dad almost died because he did not leave when he should have. His parents lost their house, too.” In the wake of their tragedy, fans wondered how they could help to support the famous reality couple, which is how they came up with the idea of asking people to stream Montag’s music.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt
Source: MEGA

Heather McDonald claimed Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt were 'raw and emotional' after losing their home.

Article continues below advertisement

“I thought the idea of promoting the song was so great,” McDonald said. “I was like, ‘How did you even think, we have this arsenal, why don’t we do something with it?’ And it [her song ‘I’ll Do It’] was already trending and making money in other countries, so they were getting checks. So then he was like, ‘Oh my God, let’s just have everybody stream this or buy the album.’”

McDonald said it was easy to convince fans of her podcast to purchase Montag’s album and stream her music.

“He’s also been great at helping others to have the representation they need if they’re not getting it,” McDonald added of Pratt’s actions in the wake of the horrific wildfires.

MORE ON:
Heather McDonald

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Heather McDonald
Source: MEGA

Heather McDonald asked her fans to help support Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt by purchasing and streaming Montag's music.

Article continues below advertisement

The former Chelsea Lately star also recalled the first time she had Pratt on her show and the amount of negative pushback she initially received. “I remember posting Spencer Pratt’s on the show and... the hate in the comments,” she revealed.

Initially, people said they were going to “unfollow” her, but many ended up changing their tune after listening to the episode. “They saw what I saw,” she explained. “This dedicated dad, but he still brings the juice. He’s totally unfiltered. He’s completely self-deprecating.”

Article continues below advertisement

McDonald also addressed the beef between Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen and Pratt, touching on the former Hills star’s refusal for him or Montag to appear on Watch What Happens Live.

While she noted Cohen likely “doesn’t remember” exactly what he said ten years ago — something she can relate to after doing so many episodes of her podcast — she understands where Pratt is coming from.

“You can be pissed at somebody, and you can be like, ‘No, I don't need to do your show, and now that I'm cool, like, yeah, now you want me,’” she said. “And, so I think he was just like, ‘No.’ But I mean, whatever works to help them, you know, get what they need.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Source: MEGA

Heather McDonald understands why Spencer Pratt wouldn't want to go on Andy Cohen's show.

McDonald concluded with words of encouragement for her friends, expressing she hopes they “get back to where they want to be.” “That was their hometown,” she added of the Pacific Palisades. “So, that's a big thing too. They weren't just like rich people that moved there ... They grew up there.”

McDonald is currently touring with her The Juicy Scoop Experience show.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.