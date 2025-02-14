Heather McDonald Says Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Are Still 'Emotional' Over Losing Their Pacific Palisades Home: 'They Grew Up There'
Heather McDonald, a longtime friend of Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s, opened up to OK! about how her pals are doing in the wake of losing their home in the Pacific Palisades fire.
“They came on ‘Juicy Scoop’ first to tell their story,” McDonald shared. “He was still very emotional and raw. Honestly, his dad almost died because he did not leave when he should have. His parents lost their house, too.” In the wake of their tragedy, fans wondered how they could help to support the famous reality couple, which is how they came up with the idea of asking people to stream Montag’s music.
“I thought the idea of promoting the song was so great,” McDonald said. “I was like, ‘How did you even think, we have this arsenal, why don’t we do something with it?’ And it [her song ‘I’ll Do It’] was already trending and making money in other countries, so they were getting checks. So then he was like, ‘Oh my God, let’s just have everybody stream this or buy the album.’”
McDonald said it was easy to convince fans of her podcast to purchase Montag’s album and stream her music.
“He’s also been great at helping others to have the representation they need if they’re not getting it,” McDonald added of Pratt’s actions in the wake of the horrific wildfires.
The former Chelsea Lately star also recalled the first time she had Pratt on her show and the amount of negative pushback she initially received. “I remember posting Spencer Pratt’s on the show and... the hate in the comments,” she revealed.
Initially, people said they were going to “unfollow” her, but many ended up changing their tune after listening to the episode. “They saw what I saw,” she explained. “This dedicated dad, but he still brings the juice. He’s totally unfiltered. He’s completely self-deprecating.”
McDonald also addressed the beef between Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen and Pratt, touching on the former Hills star’s refusal for him or Montag to appear on Watch What Happens Live.
While she noted Cohen likely “doesn’t remember” exactly what he said ten years ago — something she can relate to after doing so many episodes of her podcast — she understands where Pratt is coming from.
“You can be pissed at somebody, and you can be like, ‘No, I don't need to do your show, and now that I'm cool, like, yeah, now you want me,’” she said. “And, so I think he was just like, ‘No.’ But I mean, whatever works to help them, you know, get what they need.”
McDonald concluded with words of encouragement for her friends, expressing she hopes they “get back to where they want to be.” “That was their hometown,” she added of the Pacific Palisades. “So, that's a big thing too. They weren't just like rich people that moved there ... They grew up there.”
McDonald is currently touring with her The Juicy Scoop Experience show.