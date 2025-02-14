Heather McDonald Says Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Are Still 'Emotional' Over Losing Their Pacific Palisades Home: 'They Grew Up There'

“I thought the idea of promoting the song was so great,” McDonald said. “I was like, ‘How did you even think, we have this arsenal, why don’t we do something with it?’ And it [her song ‘I’ll Do It’] was already trending and making money in other countries, so they were getting checks. So then he was like, ‘Oh my God, let’s just have everybody stream this or buy the album.’”

McDonald said it was easy to convince fans of her podcast to purchase Montag’s album and stream her music.

“He’s also been great at helping others to have the representation they need if they’re not getting it,” McDonald added of Pratt’s actions in the wake of the horrific wildfires.