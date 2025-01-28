'Hard Pass!': Spencer Pratt Rejects Idea to Appear on Andy Cohen's 'WWHL' After Prior Beef With the Bravo Head Honcho
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have been in the news extensively since losing their home in the Pacific Palisades wildfires, but one place they won’t be appearing is on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.
When asked by a fan on social media platform X if The Hills alums would consider going to Cohen’s famed clubhouse, Pratt said it was a “hard pass” due to comments the Bravo bigwig made about his wife in the past.
Another X member found old footage from 2011 to back Pratt’s claims.
“Heidi Montag tweeted watch out The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Cohen says in the clip. “Here comes Heidi, along with the link to an article saying she and her hus-bland were talking to our producers… about coming on the show.”
In the clip, Cohen admits he is not supposed to discuss “any negotiations,” but bluntly states, “That trash [Montag] is delusional and I would sooner stab my knives into my own eyes than see her on this network.” The Andy Cohen Diaries author went on to call Montag the “jackhole of the week,” informing her this was “good news” as she was on his show that night.
Pratt re-shared the segment, thanking the fan for posting it. He also made a bold offer to Cohen, stating he’s “available” if the Bravo boss ever wants to “link up off camera.”
In another X post, the former BFF of Brody Jenner stated he’d rather “sit in my burned house rubble” than be alongside Cohen.
A few days after Cohen made his initial comments about Montag, he did apologize, explaining, “There had been so many rumors going on about the Housewives last week, I think I was at the tipping point, basically. I guess I got a little carried away.”
The “I’ll Do It” crooner spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in 2023, replying to Cohen’s thoughts on her and expressing her interest in being on RHOBH or RHOC.
“He made a statement a while ago that he would never want me on it and that I wasn’t for their franchise, but I think that he’s so wrong," Montag shared. "I don’t know if he’s just a Lauren [Conrad] fan or what, because I would think that he would appreciate the reality star that I am."
She added it “completely makes sense” for her to be on one of “these shows,” as she’s 37 and a mother.
The late-night talk show host addressed the couple again on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” after Montag’s interview.
“I feel like in the news it comes up all the time where you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, Spencer said you hate him,'” he stated. “I just gotta be clear. I don’t know them. I didn’t watch Laguna Beach, so I don’t even have much institutional knowledge of them.”
Cohen confirmed he said he thought it would be “weird" if the couple was on The Real Housewives, just like he thought it would be strange if Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi were to appear.
“They’re so identified,” he elaborated, “not only with another show but with another network.”
He reiterated this being the reason he wouldn’t want them on one of the Housewives franchises and insisted he's “kind of not” a “big” fan of Conrad.