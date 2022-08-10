Heather Rae Young Gushes Over Seeing Ultrasound Snaps Of Baby Boy: 'Flutters In The Best Way'
Heather Rae Young can't wait to welcome her new bundle of joy with Tarek El Moussa. The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 9, to share a series of sweet snapshots of their baby boy's ultrasound as she discussed becoming a mother for the first time.
"Got my first 'glimpse' 😉😂💙 of our baby boy today," she captioned the ultrasound photos. "This was my very first time seeing him since I found out his gender so it was so special."
PREGNANT HEATHER RAE YOUNG DUBS HUSBAND TAREK EL MOUSSA A 'HERO' AFTER HORRIBLE FLIGHT EXPERIENCE & IN-AIR SQUABBLE
"I love ultrasounds because I get to see him and hear his heartbeat," the blonde babe continued. "As a new mom-to-be these things give me flutters in the best way but it’s also nerve racking because you want to make sure your baby is healthy and in the best condition possible."
"Overall the ultrasound went great and getting a little peak [sic] at our boy made my week," she concluded the post.
Although her pregnancy appears to be going smoothly, the Instagram update comes soon after El Moussa shared the news that Young was unfortunately unable to join them on a vacation to Mexico due to "doctor's orders."
TAREK EL MOUSSA FLAUNTS LAVISH VACATION WITH WIFE HEATHER RAE YOUNG AFTER COUPLE SCORES NEW HGTV SHOW — PICS!
"Family trips to Cabo are always a good idea 😎Staying in a villa with my entire fam and our kids and having a blast," he captioned a family photo. "Experiences like these are nothing without your family or close friends to share them with 🙏 So if you need the El Moussa fam, we’ll be here:) Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctors orders come first!!"
Despite missing the trip, Young made the most of her time alone by preparing their home for the arrival of their baby boy in the coming months.
BACK IN THE GAME! CHRISTINA HALL, TAREK EL MOUSSA & HEATHER RAE YOUNG RECONCILE AFTER SOCCER GAME SHOWDOWN
"Missing @therealtarekelmoussa and the kids so much while they’re in Cabo but trying to use this time to do some nesting and planning," the reality star wrote in an Instagram post sharing a series of nursery concepts. "Now that I know we’re having a little baby boy, what do you guys think of this design and details for the nursery room?!"
As OK! previously reported, the newlyweds announced they had a bun in the oven with an adorable maternity photoshoot shared to Instagram on Wednesday, July 13.
"It was a huge shock. We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan," the pregnant real estate mogul gushed of their happy news. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."