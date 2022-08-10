Heather Rae Young Gushes Over Seeing Ultrasound Snaps Of Baby Boy: 'Flutters In The Best Way'

"Got my first 'glimpse' 😉😂💙 of our baby boy today," she captioned the ultrasound photos. "This was my very first time seeing him since I found out his gender so it was so special."

"I love ultrasounds because I get to see him and hear his heartbeat," the blonde babe continued. "As a new mom-to-be these things give me flutters in the best way but it’s also nerve racking because you want to make sure your baby is healthy and in the best condition possible."

"Overall the ultrasound went great and getting a little peak [sic] at our boy made my week," she concluded the post.