Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Reunite After Vacation Apart
Together again!
After spending some time apart during a family vacation to Mexico, HGTV star Tarek El Moussa has finally returned home, reuniting with his pregnant wife, Heather Rae Young, who needed to sit out the trip for medical reasons. The Selling Sunset staple marked the joyous occasion with a sweet Instagram Story on Thursday, August 4.
“Finally reunited!!!” Young, who is currently expecting her and El Moussa’s first child together, wrote alongside a heartwarming image of her husband “kissing and loving on his baby boy.”
“@therealtarekelmoussa I missed you so much,” she completed the caption.
Just days earlier, the Flip or Flop alum posted a snap of his family vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and a message about why Young, who was conspicuously missing from the photo, would not be partaking in the festivities.
MOM'S MISSING MEXICO! TAREK EL MOUSSA SHARES WHY WIFE HEATHER RAE YOUNG SKIPPED THEIR FAMILY VACATION
“Experiences like these are nothing without your family or close friends to share them with,” he wrote alongside the group photo, which features his two children with ex-wife and former co-host Christina Hall. “If you need the El Moussa fam, we’ll be here,” he continued, adding that although he was “missing” his new wife, “doctors orders come first!!”
Shortly after El Moussa’s shared the vacation snap with his more than 1.2 million Instagram followers, Young left a sweet comment sharing that the feeling was mutual.
ROUGH TRAVELS!: PREGNANT HEATHER RAE YOUNG DUBS HUSBAND TAREK EL MOUSSA A 'HERO' AFTER HORRIBLE FLIGHT EXPERIENCE & IN-AIR SQUABBLE
“Miss my family,” the reality TV staple wrote, emphasizing her sentiments with four red heart emoijs. “And love you so much baby.”
Despite missing her S.O., it seems Young put her solo time to good use, designing her baby’s nursery.
“Missing @therealtarekelmoussa and the kids so much while they’re in Cabo but trying to use this time to do some nesting and planning,” she captioned the post, which consisted of several nursery concepts. “Now that I know we’re having a little baby boy, what do you guys think of this design and details for the nursery room?!” she asked her followers, adding that she’s on the fence about how to decorate for her new addition.
“I go back and forth with wanting it 100% neutral or having little pops of design and color,” she shared.
El Moussa and Young tied the knot back in October 2021. They announced they were expecting their first child together in a pair of coordinating social media posts in mid-July.