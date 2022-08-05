Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Reunite After Vacation Apart

Just days earlier, the Flip or Flop alum posted a snap of his family vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and a message about why Young, who was conspicuously missing from the photo, would not be partaking in the festivities.

“Experiences like these are nothing without your family or close friends to share them with,” he wrote alongside the group photo, which features his two children with ex-wife and former co-host Christina Hall. “If you need the El Moussa fam, we’ll be here,” he continued, adding that although he was “missing” his new wife, “doctors orders come first!!”