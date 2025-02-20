Kyle Richards Begs Fans to 'Keep' Pal Teddi Mellencamp 'in Your Prayers' Amid Health Crisis
Teddi Mellencamp’s BFF Kyle Richards offered an update on how her friend is doing when she appeared on a recent Amazon Live.
“Thank you,” Richards began, expressing appreciation for people asking about her friend’s health battle. “I really do believe in the power of prayer, and please keep her in your prayers.” She went on to note she will “let Teddi speak to her situation when she’s able to.”
“But,” Richards added, “there’s been so many messages of love and support and people saying they’re praying for her. We’re telling her that and sharing that information with her. Thank you for that.”
On February 12, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared she’d been hospitalized a day earlier. “For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” Mellencamp shared on Instagram. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” She received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors discovered had been “growing for at least six months.”
“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcaster explained. “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”
The former reality star has received a ton of support in the wake of her health crisis.
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania spoke to OK! on February 13, explaining she was “absolutely devastated” by what Mellencamp’s going through.
“I want her to know how loved she is,” The Traitors contestant shared at the time, “and she is not alone. She is in my prayers and my heart.”
Catania added she has “always loved” being with her. “I was recently on her ‘Two T’s In A Pod’ podcast and spoke to her a few weeks ago,” she said. “I am really pulling for her and can’t wait to see her in the future as soon as she’s healed and rested.”
Country singer Morgan Wade publicly acknowledged Mellencamp’s situation, pausing a concert on February 18 to pray for her.
“Dear Lord, we just ask that you just reach down and touch Teddi and take care of her,” Wade said to her concert attendees. “Bring her through this. Keep her strong. She’s an amazing individual, a loving mom. So we pray for her, to watch over and guide her.”
Mellencamp’s estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, has also been by her side through the entire ordeal. He has continually shared updates with fans via his social media, noting he’s never seen her in so much pain.