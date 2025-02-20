Kyle Richards Begs Fans to 'Keep' Pal Teddi Mellencamp 'in Your Prayers' Amid Health Crisis

Teddi Mellencamp ’s BFF Kyle Richards offered an update on how her friend is doing when she appeared on a recent Amazon Live.

“Thank you,” Richards began, expressing appreciation for people asking about her friend’s health battle. “I really do believe in the power of prayer, and please keep her in your prayers.” She went on to note she will “let Teddi speak to her situation when she’s able to.”

“But,” Richards added, “there’s been so many messages of love and support and people saying they’re praying for her. We’re telling her that and sharing that information with her. Thank you for that.”