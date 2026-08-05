Heavily Armed Man Arrested Near Donald Trump's Golf Course Ahead of President's Visit
Aug. 5 2026, Published 10:03 a.m. ET
Jeanine John Taele, 38, was arrested on Sunday, August 2, after federal authorities caught him monitoring security preparations at the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
The arrest occurred two days before President Donald Trump was scheduled to arrive for a Republican National Committee fundraising dinner.
Federal agents first spotted Taele on Friday, August 1, walking the grounds with an earpiece while filming law enforcement personnel conducting a pre-visit security sweep. He returned to the golf course on Sunday afternoon and approached officers, falsely claiming he was a U.S. State Department employee assigned to the security detail.
Authorities Discover Weapons Cache During Search of Suspect's Home
Upon detaining him, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies found a 16-round high-capacity magazine loaded with hollow-point ammunition in his pocket, as well as a loaded 9mm pistol in his pickup truck. He also possessed binoculars and a badge reading "security protection agent."
On Monday, August 3, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force executed a search warrant at Taele’s residence in Downey, Calif.
Investigators recovered a cache of weapons and tactical gear, including an illegally modified AR-style rifle, a .45 caliber 1911 pistol, an AR upper receiver, body armor, bulk rifle and pistol ammunition, high-capacity magazines, two radio signal devices and multiple notebooks containing unspecified "concerning statements."
Trump Golf Club Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
Taele was booked on several felony charges, including possession of a short-barreled rifle, possession of a large-capacity magazine, and second-degree robbery stemming from an unrelated investigation by the El Segundo Police Department.
He also faces a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.
Taele pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment on Monday, August 3. He remains in custody on $250,000 bail and has been ordered to stay away from the golf course and surrender any firearms in his possession.
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'No Credible Threat to Our Communities'
The FBI and the U.S. Secret Service are continuing their joint investigation.
Representatives from the U.S. Attorney's Office said law enforcement successfully neutralized a potentially dangerous situation early and have identified "no credible threat to our communities" linked to the suspect.
No official statement has been released confirming whether Taele intended to target the president.
Assassination Fears
This latest incident follows an April security scare in which Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was arrested after allegedly sprinting past a security checkpoint and firing gunshots near the White House Correspondents Dinner, where Trump was in attendance. A Secret Service officer was wounded during the incident.
Allen allegedly left behind a political manifesto targeting administration officials and has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the attack.
In July, Israeli intelligence shared what U.S. officials described as specific and actionable information about a potential Iranian plot targeting Trump. The threat is tied to Iran's vowed retaliation for the 2020 U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.