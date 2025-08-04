or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Is a 'F------ Cheat': Sportswriter Lashes Out After President Gets Caught Breaking Rules Again on Golf Course

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been caught receiving help from his caddy on the golf course on more than one occasion.

Profile Image

Aug. 4 2025, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's biggest cheat-accusing sports critic has had enough of the president's games.

Sportswriter Rick Reilly took to social media over the weekend to bash the POTUS after yet another video went viral of Trump's caddy tossing the golf ball on the ground in front of him for what appeared to be an easier shot than wherever his actual swing landed.

Reilly has gone after Trump's golf game relentlessly, even writing the 2019 book: Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Donald Trump Cheat at Golf Again?

Image of the president was deemed a 'cheater' on the golf course.
Source: MEGA

The president was deemed a 'cheater' on the golf course.

Reilly's scathing remarks were shared to X on Sunday, August 3, alongside a clip of Trump from one day prior at his Bedminster, NJ, golf club — where the White House announced the president had won the "2025 Men’s Senior Club Championship" on Saturday, August 2.

The footage showcased his caddy tossing the ball on the ground in front of Trump before the 79-year-old used his club to drag it even closer to the hole.

"So you know, it’s NEVER legal for your caddie to drop a ball. YOU can drop one, but never on a green. And since this was a full-score event, it’s not legal for Trump to drag the ball into the hole," Reilly declared while re-sharing the video. "No, no, never. Our president is a f------ golf cheat."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ReillyRick/X
Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump was trolled by critics over his golf game.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was trolled by critics over his golf game.

The White House's official Instagram account uploaded a photo of a score card from the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster's 2025 Men's Senior Club Championship tournament, showcasing how Trump came out on top and totaled a gross score of 69 — 3 under par — and a net 67.

Reilly made it known he thought Trump would cheat his way through the competition ahead of Saturday's event, as he mentioned how the Republican leader was spotted similarly having his caddy toss a ball in front of him while playing golf in Scotland one week prior.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

President Wins Championship at His Own Golf Club — Again

Image of Donald Trump spends a lot of his personal time on the golf course.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spends a lot of his personal time on the golf course.

"Hey Trump, Tomorrow is the Senior Champ at Bedminster. Are you shameless enough to pretend you won it? Even after the whole planet saw you cheat in Scotland? Is your ego that sick?" the sports columnist questioned via X.

After the tournament, Reilly responded to his own post, writing, "guess we got our answer. What a child."

Image of Donald Trump was accused of not playing golf by the sport's rules.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was accused of not playing golf by the sport's rules.

Reilly analyzed what he feels are similarities between Trump's golf game and the way he acts as president of the United States in his book published in the midst of the American commander-in-chief's first term as president.

"Somebody should point out that the way Trump does golf is sort of the way he does a presidency," he penned in 2019. "Which is to operate as though the rules are for other people."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.