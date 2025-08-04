NEWS Donald Trump Is a 'F------ Cheat': Sportswriter Lashes Out After President Gets Caught Breaking Rules Again on Golf Course Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been caught receiving help from his caddy on the golf course on more than one occasion. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 4 2025, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

Donald Trump's biggest cheat-accusing sports critic has had enough of the president's games. Sportswriter Rick Reilly took to social media over the weekend to bash the POTUS after yet another video went viral of Trump's caddy tossing the golf ball on the ground in front of him for what appeared to be an easier shot than wherever his actual swing landed. Reilly has gone after Trump's golf game relentlessly, even writing the 2019 book: Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.

Did Donald Trump Cheat at Golf Again?

Source: MEGA The president was deemed a 'cheater' on the golf course.

Reilly's scathing remarks were shared to X on Sunday, August 3, alongside a clip of Trump from one day prior at his Bedminster, NJ, golf club — where the White House announced the president had won the "2025 Men’s Senior Club Championship" on Saturday, August 2. The footage showcased his caddy tossing the ball on the ground in front of Trump before the 79-year-old used his club to drag it even closer to the hole. "So you know, it’s NEVER legal for your caddie to drop a ball. YOU can drop one, but never on a green. And since this was a full-score event, it’s not legal for Trump to drag the ball into the hole," Reilly declared while re-sharing the video. "No, no, never. Our president is a f------ golf cheat."

So you know, it's NEVER legal for your caddy to drop a ball. YOU can drop one, but never on a green. And since this was a full-score event, its not legal for Trump to drag the ball into the hole. No, no, never.

Our president is a f*cking golf cheat. https://t.co/zd39cv78XM — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) August 3, 2025 Source: @ReillyRick/X

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was trolled by critics over his golf game.

The White House's official Instagram account uploaded a photo of a score card from the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster's 2025 Men's Senior Club Championship tournament, showcasing how Trump came out on top and totaled a gross score of 69 — 3 under par — and a net 67. Reilly made it known he thought Trump would cheat his way through the competition ahead of Saturday's event, as he mentioned how the Republican leader was spotted similarly having his caddy toss a ball in front of him while playing golf in Scotland one week prior.

President Wins Championship at His Own Golf Club — Again

Source: MEGA Donald Trump spends a lot of his personal time on the golf course.

"Hey Trump, Tomorrow is the Senior Champ at Bedminster. Are you shameless enough to pretend you won it? Even after the whole planet saw you cheat in Scotland? Is your ego that sick?" the sports columnist questioned via X. After the tournament, Reilly responded to his own post, writing, "guess we got our answer. What a child."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was accused of not playing golf by the sport's rules.