Why Isn't Heidi Klum on 'America's Got Talent' Season 20? Major Judge Shake-Up Explained
Did Heidi Klum Leave 'America's Got Talent'?
America's Got Talent and Heidi Klum parted ways… again.
The former Victoria's Secret Angel sparked speculation she would not be returning to the judges' table of the talent competition for its 20th season after she confirmed she would be hosting Project Runway Season 21.
"I can do it with my eyes closed, even though I'm judging clothes, so I have to have my eyes open, but I can do it with my eyes closed," Klum, who previously hosted Project Runway for 16 seasons, said of her return. "I just love fashion so much, and I love how interested they are and how they're champing at the bit to get a spot in the fashion industry. So, it's so fun to give them a platform to show what they can do."
She initially joined AGT in 2013 for the eighth season and served as one of the judges until 2019. She returned in 2020 and exited again in 2024 after the 19th season.
While Klum has not revealed exactly why she left, sources told Deadline it may have been a business decision.
A representative for AGT production said, "Heidi has been an incredible part of AGT, bringing her signature charm, expertise and warmth to the show. We are enormously grateful for her many contributions and the impact she has had while celebrating the world's greatest talent with us. We'd love for our paths to cross again."
Who Replaced Heidi Klum on 'America's Got Talent' Season 20?
On February 3, AGT officially announced Mel B would be joining the panel for Season 20.
"Get ready for a Golden Buzzer summer. ✨," the caption on Instagram read.
The former Spice Girls member first joined the series as a judge for its eighth season in 2013. Although she left after six seasons in 2018, she returned to serve as a judge on the spinoff shows America's Got Talent: Fantasy League and America's Got Talent: The Champions.
Who Are the Judges on 'America's Got Talent' Season 20?
In addition to Mel B, the judges for AGT Season 20 include Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel.
"It is absolutely brilliant to be able to announce this year as our 20th season," said Cowell. "Over the years, we have seen some amazing acts and met some truly incredible people. It's true that two or three minutes can change your life. I want to thank every contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year and to NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. Now as always, I am really excited to meet the contestants this year."
- Haley Reinhart Would 'Love' To Be A Judge On 'American Idol' Or 'The Voice': 'I Really Enjoy Giving People Constructive Criticism'
- Heidi Klum, 52, Nearly Has a Nip Slip in Tight Black Dress While Promoting New 'Project Runway' Season: Photos
- Heidi Klum, 52, Poses Naked in Shocking Selfie From Dress Fitting: Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sofía Vergara Previously Admitted She Was Nervous About Heidi Klum's Exit
In an interview with NBC Insider, Vergara confessed she was nervous about the Devil Wears Prada star's departure from AGT.
"It's crazy because we just fit in together. It was, like, wonderful. I was nervous a little bit because I thought I was gonna be missing Heidi because she's been on since the first season, but it's been great," the Modern Family actress said.
Still, they will reunite on Project Runway Season 21, where Vergara is slated to appear as one of the guest judges.
When Does 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 Premiere?
AGT Season 20 premiered on May 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Where Can Fans Watch 'America's Got Talent' Season 20?
New AGT episodes air Tuesdays on NBC and stream the following day on Peacock.