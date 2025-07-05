Why Isn't Heidi Klum on 'America's Got Talent' Season 20? Major Judge Shake-Up Explained

America's Got Talent and Heidi Klum parted ways… again.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel sparked speculation she would not be returning to the judges' table of the talent competition for its 20th season after she confirmed she would be hosting Project Runway Season 21.

"I can do it with my eyes closed, even though I'm judging clothes, so I have to have my eyes open, but I can do it with my eyes closed," Klum, who previously hosted Project Runway for 16 seasons, said of her return. "I just love fashion so much, and I love how interested they are and how they're champing at the bit to get a spot in the fashion industry. So, it's so fun to give them a platform to show what they can do."

She initially joined AGT in 2013 for the eighth season and served as one of the judges until 2019. She returned in 2020 and exited again in 2024 after the 19th season.

While Klum has not revealed exactly why she left, sources told Deadline it may have been a business decision.

A representative for AGT production said, "Heidi has been an incredible part of AGT, bringing her signature charm, expertise and warmth to the show. We are enormously grateful for her many contributions and the impact she has had while celebrating the world's greatest talent with us. We'd love for our paths to cross again."