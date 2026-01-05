Heidi Klum Leaves Little to the Imagination in Topless Vacation Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum almost stripped fully naked for a tanning session. The supermodel, 52, went topless as she soaked in the sun on Sunday, January 4. Klum solely wore a skimpy black thong while she lay face-up on a brown towel outdoors.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum ditched her top by the water.

She closed her eyes and extended her legs in front of her while the sun set over the water. “Golden hour ☀️,” the star captioned her post. Fans dragged Klum in the comments section for exposing too much. “So sorry but this is not nice,” one person wrote, while another said, “Enough already.”

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum Sizzles in Bikini on Beach Trip

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum flexed her muscles on vacation.

The same day, the Project Runway host stripped down to a busty white bikini, accessorized with brown sunglasses and a long necklace, while lounging on the beach. She lay on husband Tom Kaulitz’s back, and a friend was seated beside them. “Summer forever ☀️🌴🐠🦀💦,” Klum wrote. The blonde beauty also exhibited her beach day workout routine. She flaunted her toned abs as she performed bicep curls with resistance cables to Britney Spears’ “Work B----.” Klum was dressed in the same bathing suit, this time, with silver shades.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum Admits She Goes Topless Around Her Kids

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum is no stranger to a sultry swim snapshot.

The America’s Got Talent alum previously spoke out about feeling comfortable showing off her body — even around her children. "I’ve always been very open with my body. When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on," she told an outlet on July 29, 2025. "I’m European...my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it." The Victoria’s Secret Angel has been flaunting her figure for decades and doesn’t plan on making any changes to her behavior. "I’ve been photographing nude or in lingerie since 1992, way before Instagram," she explained. "So for me, it’s nothing new. For the past 15 years, other people are now doing what I’ve been doing for 30 years. Instead of being in my little bottoms in a magazine, I’m on Instagram. It’s the same thing."

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum is not afraid to strip down in front of her family.