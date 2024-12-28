Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Backside in Red Thong as She Enjoys Scenic Snowy View: Watch
Heidi Klum isn’t afraid to show off her curves this holiday season!
On Saturday, December 28, the America’s Got Talent judge, 51, stripped down to red lingerie as she enjoyed the snow in Aspen, Colo.
In the clip, Klum had her backside on display as she shook out her long blonde locks. To conclude the footage, the mother-of-four took a handful of fluffy white snow and threw it at the camera.
“☃️❄️🥰 Do you have a tradition on New Year’s Eve? For me… it’s red lace ❤️ Good Luck 🍀,” the supermodel captioned the post.
As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, December 26, Klum stunned yet again in a black catsuit with matching tights while hanging out around the fireplace.
"Santa …Are you coming down my chimney tonight 🎅🎄🔆❄️🥰," she captioned the snapshots.
Klum appeared to be all dressed up to see Kate Hudson, who performed her debut album, Glorious, and some Christmas classics at her concert at Bad Harriet in Aspen this year.
"CONGRATULATIONS @katehudson 👏👏👏👏👏You really are AMAZING !!!! Thank you for a wonderful intimate night ❤️," she posted about the night out.
Additionally, Klum gave a glimpse into her Christmas celebration with husband Tom Kaulitz and kids Leni, 20, Henry, 19, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15 — whom she shares with ex-husband Seal.
"Merry Christmas 🎄Sending love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎄🔆❄️🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she penned alongside images of her loved ones.
The catwalk queen seems to be spending the month in the skiing city, as she also posted a shot of herself sledding along with the caption, "ASPEN DECEMBER 24 2024❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎄🥰❄️.”
Klum previously addressed her skimpy outfits and living with a husband almost half her age.
"Sport en chambre is my favorite exercise — it sounds better in French. I have a younger husband," she joked about the musician — whom she married in 2019.
"I also run around a lot, having four kids. I don’t have an assistant, so I don’t have people pack for me or carry my things, I do everything myself. I eat right, I never exercise too much or do heavy weights," she explained to The Times. "People can push themselves too hard. I listen to my body. I have no back or knee pain and I have my husband."
The Project Runway co-host noted that she "isn't shy" about her appearance and loves to have "cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings.”
"That doesn’t mean I want to go home with you. That’s just my personality," she shared. "Why not? I want to have fun and show my body, but I have boundaries, as do all women."