Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Backside in Red Thong as She Enjoys Scenic Snowy View: Watch

In the clip, Klum had her backside on display as she shook out her long blonde locks. To conclude the footage, the mother-of-four took a handful of fluffy white snow and threw it at the camera.

“☃️❄️🥰 Do you have a tradition on New Year’s Eve? For me… it’s red lace ❤️ Good Luck 🍀,” the supermodel captioned the post.