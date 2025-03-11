Heidi Klum Nearly Spills Out of Her White Dress in Sizzling Video: Watch

She also credited her healthy eating habits for keeping her looking and feeling her best.

“It’s not a product, but something that has stayed with me over the years is having a healthy way of eating. Using something topical works, and I'm all about that, but as I’ve gotten older, I need to feed my skin in a different way than I did in my 20s or 30s,” she shared. “I cook a lot, so I think eating well always made sense to me. You have to fuel your body in order for it to perform, like a car. I also used much lighter products than too.”

“I also learned to chew more — it’s better for digestion and gut health. I eat better now, too. I don’t eat many raw foods anymore because it’s harder for your body to break down than cooked food. I am also big into bread with grains, like pumpernickel. We call this black bread in Germany. I make soups like bone broth or chicken soup all the time,” she added.