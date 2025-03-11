Heidi Klum Nearly Spills Out of Her White Dress in Sizzling Video: Watch
Heidi Klum is turning heads once again!
The supermodel gave fans an up close look at her sultry style in a new Instagram clip, where she sat inside a car rocking a daring white corset-style top that left little to the imagination.
She paired the plunging top with high-waisted white trousers featuring a wide waistband and button details, creating a chic yet bold look. To add some extra glam, Klum accessorized with long, dangling rhinestone earrings that sparkled under the light.
For her makeup, she kept things smoky and dramatic, opting for a bold eye look and a soft nude lip.
Naturally, her followers went wild in the comments section.
“🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “Amazing Heidi ❤️❤️❤️.”
“Wonderful Heidi Klum! 😍❤️,” a third added.
“Gorgeous you ❤️❤️❤️,” another admirer chimed in.
“My favorite🔥❤️,” one more fan penned.
Klum, who always looks effortlessly youthful, recently opened up about the secrets behind her ageless beauty.
“I feel 35. Also, I never overdid exercising and tried to be a little softer to my body and not beat it so hard,” she told Harper's Bazaar in February. “It’s also important to move and exercise — that includes massages. When I was younger, massages were more about pampering and feeling good. But now, I think of it more as moving your body and activating your cells.”
She also credited her healthy eating habits for keeping her looking and feeling her best.
“It’s not a product, but something that has stayed with me over the years is having a healthy way of eating. Using something topical works, and I'm all about that, but as I’ve gotten older, I need to feed my skin in a different way than I did in my 20s or 30s,” she shared. “I cook a lot, so I think eating well always made sense to me. You have to fuel your body in order for it to perform, like a car. I also used much lighter products than too.”
“I also learned to chew more — it’s better for digestion and gut health. I eat better now, too. I don’t eat many raw foods anymore because it’s harder for your body to break down than cooked food. I am also big into bread with grains, like pumpernickel. We call this black bread in Germany. I make soups like bone broth or chicken soup all the time,” she added.
When it comes to skincare, The Project Runway star swears by switching things up.
“I’ve learned that it’s good to rotate products in and out of your skincare routine,” Klum continued. “When I was younger, I never tried to look the way I looked. Now, I’ve evolved a little bit, and I feel great in my skin – way more now than back then. Accepting these changes is just the course of life; I have love handles, but I'm not even worried about it.”
More recently, the Ella Enchanted star let loose for a girls’ night out with her bestie and America’s Got Talent co-judge Sofia Vergara at The Abbey in West Hollywood on Saturday, March 8.
According to TMZ, the two icons were spotted partying at a VIP table with friends, sipping drinks, dancing and belting out Robin S.'s classic hit “Show Me Love.”
Vergara shared glimpses of the fun night on her Instagram Stories, looking stunning in a chic, revealing top as she laughed and danced with Klum. Meanwhile, Heidi made a statement of her own, rocking a pair of sunglasses inside the dimly lit nightclub.