Oops! Heidi Klum Freed The Nipple In Her Latest Sultry Snap — See The Sexy Pic
Heidi Klum freed the nipple!
In her latest Instagram post on Thursday, November 17, the 49-year-old supermodel struck a sexy pose in a white bodysuit and puckered up for the camera, but she wound up suffering a slight nip slip in the process.
Klum didn’t seem to care about the intimate accident, as she left the caption “M😁😁D” alongside the photo of her whipping her hair across her face.
The blonde bombshell’s comments section has been turned off, so fans were unable to gush over her beauty — or poke fun at her mistake.
Social media users did take to Twitter, however, to dish their opinion on the NSFW photo and didn't seem to think the Victoria's Secret Angel's provocative post was very age appropriate.
"So sad to see women this age think they need to show their bodies," one user wrote alongside a post about the wardrobe malfunction, while another individual deemed Klum to be "worse than Madonna."
Many generational icons — including Klum, the Queen of Pop, 64, and Britney Spears, 40 — have also received incessant hate from internet trolls for the so-called "attention-seeking" seductive snaps they enjoy sharing with their followers.
Nonetheless, Klum’s latest nip slip doesn’t come as much of a surprise since she frequently shares nearly nude photos on Instagram.
In addition to stirring the pot with her stripped down snaps, people recently slammed the America's Got Talent judge after she modeled in a sexy lingerie photoshoot with her daughter Leni.
The 18-year-old beauty quickly clapped back at critics in an interview and spoke up about the "amazing time" she had working with her mother.
"If I don’t look at it, I don’t have to pay any attention to it, so I just don’t know what is there," she explained on how she handles haters. "I had an amazing day, an amazing shoot, it’s out, I love it."
“I love her. She’s an inspiration. Just the advice she gives me, the way she works, everything about her, I can go on and on. “I love shooting with her," Leni concluded of teaming up with her iconic hot mama.