Hot Mama! Heidi Klum Sunbathes Topless Next to Husband Tom Kaulitz While Vacationing in St. Barts — Photos
Heidi Klum is soaking up the last days of 2023.
While exploring St. Barts with hubby Tom Kaulitz, the model uploaded a video of herself sunbathing — without a top on!
In the clip, the mother-of-four — who wore nothing but black bikini bottoms — covered her chest with one of her hands as she laid on a towel in the sand and showed off both her fit physique and the gorgeous scenery. At one point, she brought the phone to her face and filmed herself putting on sunglasses.
The rocker, 34, was sitting next to her in a pair of yellow Mickey Mouse print swim trunks.
The post, which was captioned with this one emoji, 😎, had Robson Green's famous tune "(What a Day) for a Daydream" playing in the background.
The sizzling shots came after the spouses celebrated Christmas together on the island.
The blonde beauty, 50, shared photos from their festivties, in which they wore Santa hats on the beach, sipped on cocktails at a restaurant and explored their beautiful surroundings.
Klum stunned at dinner in a sequined pale pink strapless gown, which she accessorized with a necklace of Christmas string lights.
While some have scoffed at the couple's age gap, Klum insisted it's never fazed them.
"It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already. I just know him so well," she gushed of their relationship on their three-year anniversary. "We just gel really well. I just feel like, 'Finally, I found the one.' So far so good. I hope it stays that way."
"I feel like we're never gonna be as young as we are right now, so we might as well live right now," the America's Got Talent judge added. "I love to live right now, and for me, that is sun and having fun and, you know, just wear sunscreen."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This February, the Victoria's Secret star was asked if she and the Tokio Hotel guitarist want to have a child together.
"It depends what day it is, sometimes I'm here, sometimes here, you know?" she said of constantly changing her mind about the possibility. "I mean it's a lot. I've done it four times. And I breastfed eight months each time and then I was pregnant again. Three times in a row. Again [my children are] 18, 17, 16 and then 13, so ..."
"Now I waited a long time, so maybe ja," she said, using the German word for "yes."