Heidi Klum Goes Topless While Celebrating 51st Birthday With Husband Tom Kaulitz: Photos
Heidi Klum wore her birthday suit to celebrate turning 51.
On Saturday, June 1, the model shared a few Instagram Story posts to reveal how she was spending the day, with some of the videos showing her ditching her bikini top while at a pool with husband Tom Kaulitz.
In one risqué image, the blonde beauty covered her chest while wearing nothing but bikini bottoms, a baseball cap and sunglasses, with another showing her laying down next to her spouse.
The outdoor space was decorated for the occasion with countless pink balloons, and she also shared a meal with all four of her kids: daughters Leni, 20, and Lou, 14, as well as sons Henry, 18, and Johan, 17.
The star co-parents her three youngest kids with ex-husband Seal, who also formally adopted her and ex Flavio Briatore's daughter Leni.
"All I could wish for 🥰❤️," the model captioned the family photo, which also pictured Kaulitz's twin brother, Bill.
Going shirtless is nothing new for the Germany native, who recently discussed her affinity for showing skin on an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
"I mean, I try to be like that with my kids. Obviously, when you know, no one is there. I’m in my garden also, you know, I’m topless," she explained. "And they will come, like, ‘You know, my friend is coming over mom, put your top on.’ And I’m like, ‘When have I ever not had a top on when your friend was coming over? Of course I will.’"
"But they always make sure. ‘Mom, just a little warning what’s going to happen here.’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t worry.’ I also don’t want to flash anyone just to flash someone. I just don’t love tan lines," Heidi quipped.
Leni noted how her friends would always be in shock if they came over and saw the supermodel walking around half-naked.
"I would have birthday parties at the house. Or I’d have friends over, like my boyfriend over. And she tans topless by the pool. And I remember having my girlfriends over and I’d be so embarrassed and like, scared, because usually in like my friend’s families, I never see my friend’s moms tanning naked at the pool," she recalled. "But I thought it was normal. And my friends would always be like, kinda stand off-ish but it was so normal in our family."