Heidi Klum, 51, Shows Off Her Bikini Body During Pool Day With Her Pups: Photos
Heidi Klum is soaking up the sun!
On Saturday, July 20, the supermodel, 51, showed off her stunning figure in a black lacy bikini by the pool with her pups.
In one clip from the day, the blonde beauty displayed her tan chest as she put on some chunky black sunglasses with a smile. In other footage, the star cuddled up to her two German shorthaired pointers, which she got back in September.
Followers gushed over Klum’s sweet pool day in her comments section.
“Gorgeous ❤️🔥❤️,” one fan raved, while another said, “I can and will watch this all day.”
A third person penned, “What a wonderful slim and trim figure.”
As OK! previously reported, Klum is not stranger is to sharing sultry pictures on Instagram, as back in June, the mother-of-four shared a few Instagram Story posts to reveal how she was spending her birthday, with some of the videos showing her ditching her bikini top while at a pool with husband Tom Kaulitz.
In one steamy snap, Klum covered her chest while wearing nothing but bikini bottoms, a baseball cap and sunglasses, along with another as she laid down next to her spouse.
The backyard was decorated for the occasion with pink balloons while she and kids Leni, 20, and Lou, 14, Henry, 18, and Johan, 17, enjoyed a meal together.
"All I could wish for 🥰❤️," Klum captioned the post from the celebration.
Klum recently discussed her affinity for going topless on an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
"I mean, I try to be like that with my kids. Obviously, when you know, no one is there. I’m in my garden also, you know, I’m topless," she said. "And they will come, like, ‘You know, my friend is coming over mom, put your top on.’ And I’m like, ‘When have I ever not had a top on when your friend was coming over? Of course I will.’"
"But they always make sure. ‘Mom, just a little warning what’s going to happen here.’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t worry.’ I also don’t want to flash anyone just to flash someone. I just don’t love tan lines," Heidi added.
Heidi’s oldest, Leni, recalled how her pals would always be in shock when they came over and her mother was walking around half-naked.
"I would have birthday parties at the house. Or I’d have friends over, like my boyfriend over. And she tans topless by the pool. And I remember having my girlfriends over and I’d be so embarrassed and like, scared, because usually in like my friend’s families, I never see my friend’s moms tanning naked at the pool," she recounted. "But I thought it was normal. And my friends would always be like, kinda stand off-ish but it was so normal in our family."