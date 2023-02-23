Helena Bonham Carter Reveals She Drunkenly Asked Prince William To Be Her Child's Godfather: 'Obviously It Didn't Work Out'
Despite Helena Bonham Carter's best efforts, she failed to become part of the royal family.
The King's Speech actress — who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret, in Netflix's The Crown — revealed during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she drunkenly asked Prince William to be her child's godfather after possibly being over served.
"I wasn’t that drunk... He wasn’t totally sober himself. Not in a bad way, it was just very jolly," Bonham Carter — who shares Billy, 19, and Nell, 15, with Tim Burton — comically recalled of their unusual encounter.
When asked why she asked the Prince of Wales of all people, the Harry Potter star quipped: "Thing is, I’d spent all my friends as godparents on my first child, so Billy had 11 godparents."
"So, I thought I could make up for Nell, you know who suddenly came along and we didn’t have any left," Bonham Carter told host Andy Cohen. "I thought, ‘Well, if I give her Prince William that would cover,’ you know?"
Unfortunately, according to the actress, William — who is already a dad-of-three and godfather-of-three — politely declined. "He just said, 'You don’t want me to be godfather to your child.' And I left. I mean, obviously it didn’t work out," Bonham Carter said.
The heir to the throne shares Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 7, with Kate Middleton. He is also the godfather of Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark, Thomas Pettifer and Grace van-Cutsem.
And while William has his hands full with royal and parental duties, OK! learned his wife is hoping to expand their brood in the near future. Kate hasn't been shy about wanting more kids, with the couple publicly joking about the mother-of-three getting "broody" whenever she is around youngters.
"William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds," the brunette beauty said at a February 2022 event, quipping: "I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.'"
Though there has been no news of the couple adding a member to their family, their friends wouldn't be surprised if they announced they had another bun in the oven sometime this year.
"Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now," an insider previously revealed, as OK! reported. "She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm."
