Hilaria Baldwin Drops Jaws as She Flaunts Her Toned Body in Bra and Underwear After Giving Birth to 7 Kids: Photo

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Hilaria Baldwin is turning heads with a revealing snapshot from New York Fashion Week. The mom-of-seven shared a mirror selfie on Instagram as part of a carousel documenting her recent NYFW adventures. In the photo, Baldwin posed in black lingerie, wearing a bra with matching lace-trimmed underwear.

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Source: @HILARIABALDWIN/INSTAGRAM Hilaria Baldwin shared a lingerie mirror selfie during New York Fashion Week.

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She held her phone in front of the mirror as she showed off the look. Her brunette hair fell loosely around her shoulders, while delicate bracelets and a small necklace completed the outfit. Baldwin kept her caption focused on her Fashion Week experience. “#NYFW I laughed, I dressed up, I stayed out too late...I’m exhausted and somehow already miss you 🔥.” The carousel also featured photos from Baldwin’s time at New York Fashion Week, including moments with friends at various events.

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Hilaria Shares Seven Kids With Alec Baldwin

Source: @HILARIABALDWIN/INSTAGRAM Hilaria and Alec Baldwin share seven children together.

Hilaria and her husband, Alec Baldwin, share seven children: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, María and Ilaria. Alec also has a 29-year-old daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger. The latest post comes after Hilaria previously opened up about changes to her body following years of pregnancy and b-----feeding. In a 2025 episode of her TLC reality series, The Baldwins, the yoga instructor, 42, revealed that she underwent a b----- lift after welcoming her seventh child, Ilaria, in 2022. She explained that the physical changes had been difficult to adjust to after spending years pregnant or b----feeding. "It almost felt like my body wasn’t my body anymore because I was so used to my body being a certain way," she explained, which led her to get "a little up." Hilaria said her experience was shaped by more than a decade of having children. "I’ve been pregnant and/or b-----feeding for over a decade," she continued. "I think this is the first time that I’ve not been pregnant and/or b-----feeding since I’ve started having kids."

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Hilaria Baldwin Defended Her Decision

Source: MEGA Hilaria Baldwin revealed she had a b----- lift after her seventh child was born in 2022.

Hilaria has also made it clear that she doesn't feel ashamed about choosing the cosmetic procedure. For her, the decision was personal and centered on how she wanted to feel after years of changes. "It was just to make myself feel okay, and that's okay," Hilaria — who previously admitted her body was tired — declared. At the same time, the mom has said she doesn't want her children to feel pressured to change their appearances because of outside expectations. That concern is especially important to her when it comes to her oldest daughter, Carmen. "Anytime I do something in the realm of vanity, I don't want them to feel that they have to be a certain way," she said. "And I want to try to protect Carmen because I've experienced a lot of self-doubt and listened to the criticism more than I should have."

She Has Been Open About Body Confidence

Source: MEGA Hilaria Baldwin previously discussed her history with an eating disorder in 'The Living Clearly Method.'