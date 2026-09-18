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Hilaria Baldwin Drops Jaws as She Flaunts Her Toned Body in Bra and Underwear After Giving Birth to 7 Kids: Photo

hilaria baldwin toned body underwear kids
Source: MEGA; @HILARIABALDWIN/INSTAGRAM

Hilaria Baldwin shared a lingerie photo, showing her killer physique after having seven children.

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

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Hilaria Baldwin is turning heads with a revealing snapshot from New York Fashion Week.

The mom-of-seven shared a mirror selfie on Instagram as part of a carousel documenting her recent NYFW adventures. In the photo, Baldwin posed in black lingerie, wearing a bra with matching lace-trimmed underwear.

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image of Hilaria Baldwin shared a lingerie mirror selfie during New York Fashion Week.
Source: @HILARIABALDWIN/INSTAGRAM

Hilaria Baldwin shared a lingerie mirror selfie during New York Fashion Week.

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She held her phone in front of the mirror as she showed off the look. Her brunette hair fell loosely around her shoulders, while delicate bracelets and a small necklace completed the outfit.

Baldwin kept her caption focused on her Fashion Week experience.

“#NYFW I laughed, I dressed up, I stayed out too late...I’m exhausted and somehow already miss you 🔥.”

The carousel also featured photos from Baldwin’s time at New York Fashion Week, including moments with friends at various events.

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Source: @HILARIABALDWIN/INSTAGRAM
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Hilaria Shares Seven Kids With Alec Baldwin

image of Hilaria and Alec Baldwin share seven children together.
Source: @HILARIABALDWIN/INSTAGRAM

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin share seven children together.

Hilaria and her husband, Alec Baldwin, share seven children: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, María and Ilaria. Alec also has a 29-year-old daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

The latest post comes after Hilaria previously opened up about changes to her body following years of pregnancy and b-----feeding.

In a 2025 episode of her TLC reality series, The Baldwins, the yoga instructor, 42, revealed that she underwent a b----- lift after welcoming her seventh child, Ilaria, in 2022.

She explained that the physical changes had been difficult to adjust to after spending years pregnant or b----feeding.

"It almost felt like my body wasn’t my body anymore because I was so used to my body being a certain way," she explained, which led her to get "a little up."

Hilaria said her experience was shaped by more than a decade of having children.

"I’ve been pregnant and/or b-----feeding for over a decade," she continued. "I think this is the first time that I’ve not been pregnant and/or b-----feeding since I’ve started having kids."

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Hilaria Baldwin Defended Her Decision

image of Hilaria Baldwin revealed she had a b----- lift after her seventh child was born in 2022.
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin revealed she had a b----- lift after her seventh child was born in 2022.

Hilaria has also made it clear that she doesn't feel ashamed about choosing the cosmetic procedure. For her, the decision was personal and centered on how she wanted to feel after years of changes.

"It was just to make myself feel okay, and that's okay," Hilaria — who previously admitted her body was tired — declared.

At the same time, the mom has said she doesn't want her children to feel pressured to change their appearances because of outside expectations.

That concern is especially important to her when it comes to her oldest daughter, Carmen.

"Anytime I do something in the realm of vanity, I don't want them to feel that they have to be a certain way," she said. "And I want to try to protect Carmen because I've experienced a lot of self-doubt and listened to the criticism more than I should have."

She Has Been Open About Body Confidence

image of Hilaria Baldwin previously discussed her history with an eating disorder in 'The Living Clearly Method.'
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin previously discussed her history with an eating disorder in 'The Living Clearly Method.'

Hilaria has previously discussed her relationship with her body and her struggles with confidence.

In a June 2018 Instagram post referencing her 2016 book, she reflected on growing up with an eating disorder and how yoga and wellness helped her.

"In my book, The Living Clearly Method, I opened up about growing up with an eating disorder," she wrote. "I turned to yoga, health and wellness to heal my body and my mind. I think back to my old self and how much I would have struggled with gaining weight during pregnancy and being patient with healthfully losing it. I’m so happy I can be a strong and happy mommy now, completely accepting of my body."

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