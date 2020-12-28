Rolling with the punches! Over the weekend Hilaria Baldwin was forced to defend herself after some were accusing her of using a fake accent, lying about her Spanish heritage and going by a different name.

“I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking — I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram. “I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA.”

The “Mom Brain” podcast host revealed that she and her husband, Alec Baldwin, are raising their children bilingual and celebrate both cultures at home: “I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”

This isn’t the only time Hilaria has had to go up against trolls on social media. After comedian Amy Schumer posted a joke using one of The Living Clearly Method authors recent postpartum photos online, Hilaria said she was inundated with hateful comments about her post-baby body.

In a clip via Instagram, Hilaria said that she appreciates jokes and loves “making fun of myself,” but had a “concern with it” when it seemed to be “getting into a place of body-shaming.” The mother of five stressed that she is all for “body inclusivity” and that means for women of all shapes and sizes.

The former yoga instructor is often giving out helpful tips and tricks on social media for women looking to achieve a healthy and positive mind-body relationship. And Hilaria isn’t afraid to show a little skin on the ‘Gram, whether she’s pregnant or not!

