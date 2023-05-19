Hilaria Baldwin Emotionally Reacts to Ireland Welcoming Baby No. 1 With Boyfriend RAC
Hilaria Baldwin couldn't be happier to be adding a new member to their ever-growing family.
Mere hours after Ireland Baldwin announced she gave birth to her and her boyfriend RAC's first child, a baby girl named Holland, the mother-of-seven gushed over the newborn's arrival.
While speaking with a news outlet during her appearance at the PEN Literary Gala in New York City on Thursday evening, May 18, Hilaria said of the joyous news: "We're so excited, we're just so excited."
"You're going to make me cry!" she exclaimed.
The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger — who were married 1993 -2002 — announced that her bun was out of the oven via Instagram earlier on Thursday. The new mom shared a photo from the hospital bed, where she is seen proudly holding her newborn in her arms while her man cuddled close to her.
"holland," she captioned the trio's first public family photo.
Ireland, 27, was showered with love in the comments section, with Hilaria dropping two red heart emojis while Rumer Willis penned, "Omg omg hi sweet girl 😍 we can’t wait to squeeze you 😍."
Hailey Bieber, Meghan Trainor and Bishop Briggs were some of the other famous names congratulating the couple, with Ireland's cousin Alaia Baldwin and uncle William Baldwin also sharing their excitement in the comments section.
Hilaria and Alec were quick to enthuse about Ireland's newborn via their respective social media accounts, as the 39-year-old captioned a photo of her and Alec's brood: "All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here. We love you so very much!"
The A-list actor, 65, also took to his Instagram with a sweet message, captioning a throwback of a young Ireland sitting on him: "My first baby had her first baby. Much love to the three of you!"
He followed up the sweet snap with a mirror selfie of himself with Hilaria all dressed up for their night out at the PEN Literary Gala that he captioned: "Grandma and Grandpa head out for an evening …"
Ireland revealed she was pregnant in December 2022 and shared the sex of her and RAC's baby in January. Later that month, the famous offspring explained why the couple chose to name their baby girl Holland.
“I’m Ireland, so [we chose] another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent,” the new mom said in an interview at the time. “I’ve always loved that name since I was young. I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name.”
