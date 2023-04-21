Alec Baldwin Admits He 'Owes Everything He Has' To Wife Hilaria After 'Rust' Manslaughter Charges Are Dropped
Alec Baldwin expressed his greatest gratitude to his wife, Hilaria, after he was cleared of involuntary manslaughter charges in relation to the fatal on-set shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.
"I owe everything I have to this woman," Baldwin gushed via a sweet Instagram post on Thursday, April 20, mere moments after news broke of the charges against him being dropped without prejudice.
The loved-up image showed the longtime couple — who tied the knot in 2012 — cozied up together in what appeared to be a restaurant. Baldwin had his eyes closed while a coy smile spread across his face, while the yoga instructor sat on her hubby's lap and offered a soft smile.
Baldwin also made sure to credit his lawyer Luke Nikas, for the major role he played in getting the accusations dismissed — which could have landed Baldwin in jail for 18 months if found guilty — as he added to the post's caption: "(and to you, Luke)."
The Beetlejuice actor's wife also took to social media to subtly inform her followers of their family's relief and happiness, as she shared an adorable photo of Baldwin and his daughter with a red-heart emoji as the caption.
The couple shares six children: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 2.
Nikas and the It's Complicated actor's other attorney Alex Spiro revealed Baldwin's charges were dropped with a statement Thursday afternoon, as OK! previously reported.
"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," the lawyers announced.
Despite special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis' plan to clear Baldwin from his involuntary manslaughter charges, they confirmed the dismissal is "temporary pending further investigation," as his co-defendant and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has yet to be cleared of her charges.
As Baldwin takes a sigh of relief after maintaining his innocence, he will return to the set of Rust, as the movie resumed filming on Thursday in Montana. Hutchins’ widow, Matthew, was named an executive producer of the film.
While Baldwin reached a settlement with Hutchins' family in a wrongful death lawsuit, the award-winning actor is still embroiled in lawsuits from crew members, who sued him with claims they suffered anxiety and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder after witnessing the devastating incident.