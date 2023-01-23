Alec Baldwin Edits Instagram Post Of Wife Hilaria & Son After Fans Dub His Caption 'Creepy' And 'Disgusting'

The drama keeps on coming for Alec Baldwin. Just a few days after the actor was charged with involuntary manslaughter after accidentally fatally shooting someone on the set of Rust, social media users ridiculed him his most recent Instagram post.

On Sunday, January 22, the 30 Rock alum weirded out fans when he shared a photo of his and wife Hilaria Baldwin's son Leo, 6, giving her a back rub, as he captioned the snap, "The old 'let me give you a back rub' ploy."