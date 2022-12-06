Hilary Duff Recalls Suffering A 'Horrifying' Eating Disorder Because Of Her Career Path: 'Actresses Are Skinny'
Hilary Duff is reflecting on her teenage struggles with body image issues that led to a frightening eating disorder.
Starting her career as a child actress in 1998's Casper Meets Wendy and 2001's Lizzie McGuire put unimaginable pressure on the then-teen Duff, who shared in a new interview what her outlook on image was like when she was around 17.
"Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, 'I am on camera and actresses are skinny,'" the blonde beauty explained. "It was horrifying."
Duff landed her first lead role when she was around 11 and starred as the title character of her hit television series, which lasted for two seasons, shortly after. Lizzie McGuire then spun-off into a feature film — all of which happened before she was 18.
As the mother-of-three has gotten older while still being in the spotlight, she shared that she learned to change her outlook, prioritizing her "health" and overall wellbeing. "[I'm] doing activities that make me feel strong instead of just bettering the outside of my body," said Duff.
The actress continued, "Spending time with people that make me feel good and share similar views on health and body positivity and getting enough sleep and balance in my diet."
Duff's candid conversation comes months after she nearly broke the internet with a nude photospread for Women's Health to celebrate her body. The shoot was for the magazine's Body Issue.
"I'm proud of my body. I'm proud that it's produced three children for me," she told the magazine, applauding herself for getting "to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through."
While Duff looked absolutely flawless in the magazine's May photoshoot, she made it clear that there were a lot of moving parts to make the published pictures what they were.
"I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body," she said, "and someone put me in the most flattering position."
Duff shares son Luca, 10, with ex Mike Comrie, as well as 4-year-old daughter Banks and 1-year-old daughter Mae with husband Matthew Koma.