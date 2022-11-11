Hilary Duff Slams 'Disgusting & Heartless' Publisher Of Late Ex Aaron Carter's 'Unverified' Memoir: 'It's Really Sad'

"Hilary and I lost our virginity to each other at a hotel… in L.A.," Carter's posthumous memoir reportedly spilled. "I think it was her birthday, maybe her 13th, but I don’t remember. Her friends walked in, and we just yelled at them to get out."

As OK! previously reported, Duff and Carter were an on-again, off-again couple from 2000 to 2003, as they both rose to fame as young celebrity stars.

"I started dating Hilary on my 13th birthday. I was dating her for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored," Carter revealed in an interview with CNBC’s The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch years ago, "so I went and started getting to know Lindsay [Lohan], dating Lindsay. Then I didn’t want to do that anymore, so I got back with Hilary."