Hilary Duff Slams 'Disgusting & Heartless' Publisher Of Late Ex Aaron Carter's 'Unverified' Memoir: 'It's Really Sad'
Hilary Duff is furious with the publisher of Aaron Carter's unfinished memoir, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life.
After an excerpt released claims the two childhood stars lost their virginities to each other at the ages of 13 and 12, respectfully, the Lizzie McGuire actress couldn't help but call out the "disgusting" motives behind Ballast Books for advertising the tome.
“It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work," the 35-year-old expressed to a news publication regarding the "I Want Candy" singer's devasting death at the age of 34 on Saturday, November 5.
“To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting,” the mother-of-three's statement — published Thursday, November 10 — continued.
“In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab," Duff concluded of Carter's unfinished memoir, which is scheduled for release on Tuesday, November 15.
Less than one week after the famed teenage pop idol was found drowned in his bathtub beside compressed air cans and prescription pills, an additional news publication released a detailed excerpt allegedly describing the time the troubled artist took the A Cinderella Story actress' virginity when they were pre-teens.
"Hilary and I lost our virginity to each other at a hotel… in L.A.," Carter's posthumous memoir reportedly spilled. "I think it was her birthday, maybe her 13th, but I don’t remember. Her friends walked in, and we just yelled at them to get out."
As OK! previously reported, Duff and Carter were an on-again, off-again couple from 2000 to 2003, as they both rose to fame as young celebrity stars.
"I started dating Hilary on my 13th birthday. I was dating her for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored," Carter revealed in an interview with CNBC’s The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch years ago, "so I went and started getting to know Lindsay [Lohan], dating Lindsay. Then I didn’t want to do that anymore, so I got back with Hilary."
Following the father-of-one's tragic passing, the Disney Channel alum expressed her heartbreak in an Instagram tribute to the late pop icon.
"For Aaron — I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world," Duff wrote just hours after news broke of Carter's death. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent ... boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."
Duff spoke to the Daily Mail about her anger toward Carter's memoir publisher and New York Post released the excerpt about claims of the duo's virginity.