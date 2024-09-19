Hillary Clinton Admits Melania Trump Looked 'Like the Kid on the Outside of the Birthday Party' at Rosalynn Carter's Funeral
Hillary Clinton was just as shocked as everyone else when Melania Trump attended Rosalynn Carter's funeral this past November.
The former United States Secretary of State discussed the incident on the Thursday, September 19, episode of The View, noting she detailed the ceremony in her new book, Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty.
"I saw Laura Bush — who is just absolutely delightful — talking with Melania Trump. And none of us knew that she was going to be there. And Michelle [Obama] and Jill Biden and I were, like, 'Wow, nobody told us,'" Clinton, 76, confessed of her first reaction to seeing the former model, 54.
"But immediately, you know, all of our training, our good manners, everybody immediately went up and Michelle gave her one of her hugs and even Jill said how glad she was to see her and I said hello to her," the mom-of-one continued. "And I write about how I thought it was a very positive thing for her to show up."
Clinton acknowledged that it was likely "a little scary" for Trump to walk into the ceremony solo.
"I say she looks like the kid on the outside of the birthday party, like, 'Am I going to be accepted? Do I belong here?'" the Democrat said.
In Clinton's book, she explained that one of Carter's grandchildren had asked all living former first ladies to attend the funeral "in a show of unity in these divisive times."
However, as OK! reported, Trump's former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff believes the socialite went to the ceremony for selfish reasons.
"Melania Trump knew every time she made a public appearance, 'a picture would be worth a thousand words.' In Melania’s case, the picture would have to do all the talking. This time is no different!" she tweeted back then.
"Melania made this service a photo op for herself, instead of handling her appearance with dignity and humility, she used it as a cat walk," she claimed. "Rosalynn Carter is a national treasure who exemplified a life of humanitarian service with a spirit of generosity, dignity and compassion for all of God’s children. May she rest in peace."
Wolkoff went on to insists that Trump "zero empathy, sincerity, nor any authenticity."
"She seeks attention & recognition first and foremost. Melania Trump wants to make sure you SEE HER but DON’T HEAR HER. Melania’s INTENT was no accident. Melania played her cards well," she continued. "Without having to say word at her attendance at Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service, she made sure the world saw her and now she’ll likely try and grift & make a profit off an NFT."