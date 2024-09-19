Donald Trump Claims He's 'Too Busy' to Read Wife Melania's New Book: 'I Hope She Said Good Things About Me'

Donald Trump admitted he hasn't cracked open wife Melania's new memoir, which comes out on October 8.

“Go out and get her book. She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about— I don’t know, I didn’t, so busy,” Trump said Wednesday, September 18, during a campaign speech in Uniondale, N.Y. “She just wrote a book called Melania. Go out and buy it. It’s great. And if she says bad things about me, I’ll call you all up and I’ll say, ‘Don’t buy it. Get rid of it.’”