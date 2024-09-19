Donald Trump Claims He's 'Too Busy' to Read Wife Melania's New Book: 'I Hope She Said Good Things About Me'
Donald Trump admitted he hasn't cracked open wife Melania's new memoir, which comes out on October 8.
“Go out and get her book. She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about— I don’t know, I didn’t, so busy,” Trump said Wednesday, September 18, during a campaign speech in Uniondale, N.Y. “She just wrote a book called Melania. Go out and buy it. It’s great. And if she says bad things about me, I’ll call you all up and I’ll say, ‘Don’t buy it. Get rid of it.’”
The former model, 54, has been speaking out about her book in odd remarks.
As OK! previously reported, Melania previously floated a conspiracy theory two months after her husband was shot at during a rally on July 13.
In a rare video posted to social media on Tuesday, September 10, the former first lady, 54, questioned Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old who was killed after he shot at the ex-president, and his motives.
“I can’t help but wonder: Why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?” she asked. “There is definitely more to this story. And we need to uncover the truth.”
People seemed to be confused about how she's promoting her tome.
One person wrote, "You look and sound like a robot. A grifting robot," while another said, "Melania diving into the conspiracy pool now? Seems like there’s always 'more to the story' when it comes to politics."
A third person added, "Melania, you are bad actress."
Melania resurfaced again when she defended her decision to model nude.
“Are we no longer able to appreciate the beauty of the human body?” she asked in the short clip. “We should honor our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression.”
The video also featured famous of works, including Michelangelo's statue of David and John Collier’s work "Lady Godiva."
"Throughout history, master artists have revered the human shape, evoking profound emotions and admiration," the former first lady continued. "We should honor our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression."
Stephen Colbert even weighed in on the puzzling remarks.
“I’m sorry, I’m sorry what’s happening?” Colbert said on his late-night show. “Why would you ask that? Absolutely no one is talking about your nude modeling work!”