'Rotten and Creepy': Hillary Clinton Compares Elon Musk's Bizarre Offer to Give Taylor Swift a Child to 'Rape' Threat
Elon Musk faced major backlash after making a post on X saying he would "give" Taylor Swift "a child" following her endorsement of Kamala Harris for president.
During a recent installment of Kara Swisher's podcast, Hillary Clinton joined the countless critics blasting the tech entrepreneur's "rotten and creepy" comments about impregnating the 34-year-old pop star.
Considering Swift and Musk are not in a relationship and the "Mine" singer is currently romantically involved with football star Travis Kelce, Clinton suggested that the 53-year-old saying he would he "give her a child" is "kind of another way of saying rape, I think."
"I can’t understand why he says what he says. It just is beyond my imagination," the former Secretary of State continued. "When I see [Donald] Trump, or I see him, this whole cast of MAGA characters, and especially the so-called masters of the universe in the technology world… misogyny is such a part of their worldview, and they gravitate toward toughness and brutality and machoism."
Added Clinton, "You know, here’s Taylor Swift, a self-made billionaire who brings joy to people and who imparts life lessons, particularly to girls and women... They can’t stand it."
The 76-year-old politician also weighed in on how Swift's endorsement could have an "unusual impact" on the upcoming 2024 presidential election. She noted that if she'd chosen to endorse Harris prior to the recent debate, it would have "overpowered" the conversation, but the fact that it happened directly after "just added to Kamala’s momentum" and "must have just set them all off."
"Her fanbase is so intense and incredibly influenced by her," she explained. "She’s a singer who charts the course of her life which they relate to as their own lives, but she’s also someone who stood up to a guy who groped her and stood up to get her music back from someone she thought had illegitimately taken it from her."
Clinton further praised Swift for demonstrating "a resilience in taking control over her own life" and admitted she was a "huge admirer."
"I think [her endorsement] has real impact," she concluded.
While the election isn't until November 5, the "Fortnight" singer's endorsement has clearly already ruffled Trump's feathers.
As OK! previously reported, the 78-year-old released a statement on Truth Social that simply read, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT."