Considering Swift and Musk are not in a relationship and the "Mine" singer is currently romantically involved with football star Travis Kelce, Clinton suggested that the 53-year-old saying he would he "give her a child" is "kind of another way of saying rape, I think."

"I can’t understand why he says what he says. It just is beyond my imagination," the former Secretary of State continued. "When I see [Donald] Trump, or I see him, this whole cast of MAGA characters, and especially the so-called masters of the universe in the technology world… misogyny is such a part of their worldview, and they gravitate toward toughness and brutality and machoism."