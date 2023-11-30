OK Magazine
'Seeks Attention': Melania Trump Used Rosalynn Carter's Memorial Service as a 'Photo Op for Herself,' Claims Former Aide

By:

Nov. 30 2023, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

Melania Trump made a rare appearance at Rosalynn Carter's memorial service on Tuesday, November 28, but according to her former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, she believes the former first lady went for the wrong reasons.

"'Melania Trump knew every time she made a public appearance, 'a picture would be worth a thousand words.' In Melania’s case, the picture would have to do all the talking. This time is no different! @MELANIATRUMP. Melania made this service a photo op for herself, instead of handling her apprarance with dignity and humility, she used it as a cat walk," Winston Wolkoff claimed on X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 29. She continued, "Rosalynn Carter, is a national treasure who exemplified a life of humanitarian service with a spirit of generosity, dignity and compassion for all of God’s children. May she rest in peace."

Melania Trump made a rare appearance at Rosalynn Carter's memorial service.

Winston Wolkoff then went off on Trump, claiming she has "zero empathy, sincerity, nor any authenticity."

Melania Trump only went to the service for a photo opportunity, claims her former aide.

"She seeks attention & recognition first and foremost," she declared. "Melania Trump wants to make sure you SEE HER but DON’T HEAR HER. Melania’s INTENT was no accident. Melania played her cards well. Without having to say word at her attendance at Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service, she made sure the world saw her and now she’ll likey try and grift & make a profit off an NFT."

Of course, some people agreed with Winston Wolkoff's observations.

"It was another variation of her 'I really don’t care' jacket parade," one person said, referring to her viral outfit. "Melania and Donald deserve each other. Eventually one will devour the other to save themselves."

A second person said, "That’s why Melania and Donald are a perfect match!" while a third person noted, "She and Trump are a perfect pair."

Donald Trump didn't attend the service.

As OK! previously reported, the former model, 53, was spotted at the event, along with other women who have been appointed the first lady title, such as Dr. Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush.

However, Donald Trump was nowhere in sight.

The former president, 77, previously touched upon why the two rarely are spotted out and about together.

"Honestly, I like to keep her away from it," he said during an interview with Meet the Press. "It's so nasty and so mean."

Melania Trump also didn't fly with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

"She'll be with us. She's very, very, supportive," he continued, noting his wife will be attending events with him in the future. "Soon, yeah, pretty soon. When it's appropriate, but pretty soon."

