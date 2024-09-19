or
Stephen Colbert Blasts Melania Trump's 'Courage' in Resurrecting Her Nude Photoshoots When 'Absolutely No One Was Talking About Them'

Stephen Colbert said Donald Trump's campaign 'needs all the help it can get to stay on message these days.'

Sept. 19 2024, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's campaign has a lot more than Melania Trump’s nude photoshoots to worry about!

On the Wednesday, September 18, episode of The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert blasted the former first lady for bringing up her naked images despite little to no discourse on the subject.

Stephen Colbert alluded that the Donald Trump campaign should be worried about much more than Melania's '24-year-old naked photoshoot on Trump’s plane.'

“Trump’s struggling campaign needs all the help it can get to stay on message these days,” he began, "and thankfully,” Melania is here to do her part.

Before her memoir comes out in October, the 54-year-old — who’s been married to Donald since 2005 — addressed her unclothed modeling work in a video.

In the clip, she asked, “Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modeling work?” before adding that the “more pressing question" was "why has the media chosen to scrutinize my celebration of the human form in a fashion photo shoot?”

Elsewhere in the Instagram post, she shared, "Throughout history, master artists have revered the human shape, evoking profound emotions and admiration. We should honor our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression."

Melania Trump and Donald Trump tied the knot in 2005.

Colbert referenced the footage, saying, “I’m sorry, what’s happening? Why would you ask that?! No one — absolutely no one — is asking about your nude modeling.”

Colbert then joked, “Ah yes, the thing the media is definitely scrutinizing: the 24-year-old naked photoshoot of Melania on Trump’s plane,” seemingly referencing how people have accused Donald of having an affair with far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.

The comedian added that the clip showed “Melania’s courage to bring up her old nudes, when absolutely no one was talking about them.”

While it is unclear what prompted the video from Melania, it could have been her response to The View host Ana Navarro, who earlier in the summer, posted a nude photo of the former first lady to push back against “vile sexual remarks” about Kamala Harris.

Amid the upcoming release of her memoir, Melania Trump asked, 'Why has the media chosen to scrutinize my celebration of the human form in a fashion photo shoot?'

“You wanna go low?” Navarro stated at the time. “I’ll happily go 20,000 leagues under the sea.”

As OK! previously reported, Colbert’s diss of Melania came after she has been making headlines regarding her absence from the Trump campaign and Laura's presence.

Some people though Donald Trump and Laura Loomer's relationship was too close for comfort.

However, Laura recently denied the rumors on her "Loomer Unleashed" podcast.

"Such a salacious lie, so malicious, so disrespectful to Donald Trump and Melania Trump! They’ve taken it so far!" she said. "I don’t suck d--- to get to the top."

"I’m not even going to repeat the things that they’re saying about me," she added with outrage. "Because, well, it’s just honestly the most disgusting s--- I’ve heard in my life."

