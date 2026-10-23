Hillary Clinton Criticizes Matthew McConaughey's 'Unfortunate' Suggestion to Vote Independent, Says Doing So Will Heighten Donald Trump's 'Corruption'

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Hillary Clinton criticized actor Matthew McConaughey for a social media video urging voters to consider third-party and independent candidates, calling it "really unfortunate" ahead of the midterm elections. McConaughey, 56, posted an Instagram video arguing that voting for an independent is not a "wasted vote" and suggesting that a few independent lawmakers could shift power in Washington. He urged followers to study their ballots rather than endorsing a specific candidate.

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Hillary Clinton Was Disappointed by the Actor's Remarks

Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton said Mathew McConaughey's comments were 'unfortunate' as midterms loom.

During an interview on Kara Swisher’s podcast “High Stakes,” Clinton, 78, argued that McConaughey's message could undermine Democratic efforts to oppose President Donald Trump and Republicans in the 2026 midterms. "I think it's really unfortunate that somebody who's such a great actor with such a reach would be two weeks before a midterm that is aimed at stopping Trump's corruption, impunity and extreme damage to the country, would suggest that any independent candidate is really a better choice," Clinton expressed.

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Hillary Clinton Gives Warning About Trump

Source: MEGA Clinton highlighted the stakes of the midterms in terms of Democratic control and opposition to Trump.

She emphasized the stakes of the election regarding Democratic control and opposition to Trump. “Right now, we have a broad range of Democrats running, and Democrats are representing, I think, every kind of American in these elections," she continued. "And we know, I mean, it's just a fact. We know that if we don't vote for Democrats to defeat Republicans, then Trump will have two more unchecked years to do whatever he wants to our country." The clash highlights ongoing political divisions ahead of the November midterm elections.

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Bill Clinton Endorsed Florida Candidate

Source: MEGA McConaughey hasn't replied to Hillary's criticism, Bill Clinton has hit the campaign trail.

While McConaughey's representatives did not immediately respond to media requests for comment on Clinton’s remarks, the Clintons have remained actively involved in supporting Democratic candidates. Former President Bill Clinton joined Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee David Jolly for a high-profile campaign event on Tuesday, October 20, at the Koinonia Worship Center in Pembroke Park, Fla. With less than two weeks remaining before the November 3 election, the rally aimed to inject national star power into a tight race for the governor's mansion against ultra-MAGA Republican Rep. Byron Donalds, who has a documented history of two arrests from his youth, occurring when he was 18 and 21 years old.

Source: MEGA The former president raised $3 million for Florida's Democratic gubernatorial candidate, David Jolly.