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Hillary Clinton Criticizes Matthew McConaughey's 'Unfortunate' Suggestion to Vote Independent, Says Doing So Will Heighten Donald Trump's 'Corruption'

Image of Hillary Clinton and Matthew McConaughey
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton criticized actor Matthew McConaughey's suggestion that voters support third party candidates.

Oct. 23 2026, Published 2:24 p.m. ET

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Hillary Clinton criticized actor Matthew McConaughey for a social media video urging voters to consider third-party and independent candidates, calling it "really unfortunate" ahead of the midterm elections.

McConaughey, 56, posted an Instagram video arguing that voting for an independent is not a "wasted vote" and suggesting that a few independent lawmakers could shift power in Washington.

He urged followers to study their ballots rather than endorsing a specific candidate.

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Hillary Clinton Was Disappointed by the Actor's Remarks

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Image of Hillary Clinton said Mathew McConaughey's comments were 'unfortunate' as midterms loom.
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton said Mathew McConaughey's comments were 'unfortunate' as midterms loom.

During an interview on Kara Swisher’s podcast “High Stakes,” Clinton, 78, argued that McConaughey's message could undermine Democratic efforts to oppose President Donald Trump and Republicans in the 2026 midterms.

"I think it's really unfortunate that somebody who's such a great actor with such a reach would be two weeks before a midterm that is aimed at stopping Trump's corruption, impunity and extreme damage to the country, would suggest that any independent candidate is really a better choice," Clinton expressed.

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Hillary Clinton Gives Warning About Trump

Image of Clinton highlighted the stakes of the midterms in terms of Democratic control and opposition to Trump.
Source: MEGA

Clinton highlighted the stakes of the midterms in terms of Democratic control and opposition to Trump.

She emphasized the stakes of the election regarding Democratic control and opposition to Trump.

“Right now, we have a broad range of Democrats running, and Democrats are representing, I think, every kind of American in these elections," she continued. "And we know, I mean, it's just a fact. We know that if we don't vote for Democrats to defeat Republicans, then Trump will have two more unchecked years to do whatever he wants to our country."

The clash highlights ongoing political divisions ahead of the November midterm elections.

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Bill Clinton Endorsed Florida Candidate

While McConaughey hasn't replied to Hillary's criticism, Bill Clinton has hit the campaign trail.
Source: MEGA

McConaughey hasn't replied to Hillary's criticism, Bill Clinton has hit the campaign trail.

While McConaughey's representatives did not immediately respond to media requests for comment on Clinton’s remarks, the Clintons have remained actively involved in supporting Democratic candidates.

Former President Bill Clinton joined Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee David Jolly for a high-profile campaign event on Tuesday, October 20, at the Koinonia Worship Center in Pembroke Park, Fla.

With less than two weeks remaining before the November 3 election, the rally aimed to inject national star power into a tight race for the governor's mansion against ultra-MAGA Republican Rep. Byron Donalds, who has a documented history of two arrests from his youth, occurring when he was 18 and 21 years old.

Image of The former president raised $3 million for Florida's Democratic gubernatorial candidate, David Jolly.
Source: MEGA

The former president raised $3 million for Florida's Democratic gubernatorial candidate, David Jolly.

Before the public event, Bill headlined a fundraiser that raised more than $3 million for David's campaign and attracted significant crossover Republican support for Jolly. This came alongside a fresh $1 million investment from the Democratic Governors Association to help close the resource gap against Byron.

The former president's speech focused heavily on Florida cost-of-living struggles. He addressed rising homeowners’ insurance costs, housing, rent and healthcare access, stating, "The question is whether the people who already live here can stay here and have a good life.”

Both speakers rejected divisive politics. Bill said that he was "tired of this constant us versus them" and urged attendees to engage respectfully with voters who disagree with them.

He praised David's work ethic and character, saying Florida needs "somebody who will get up every morning and just bust a gut trying to do something that will help you."

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