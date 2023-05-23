Hillary Clinton Doesn't Believe Rival Donald Trump Can Win 2024 Election: 'He's Only Gotten Worse'

"Look, if Trump wins, which I do not believe will happen, let me just quickly say that. If in some scenario that were to happen, it would be the end of democracy in United States, it would be the end of Ukraine. You know, he will pull us out of NATO if he wins again. And just like he pulled us out of the Iran deal, he pulled us out of the Paris Accords. He will pull us out of NATO," the 75-year-old declared.

"And so when you asked this question, I mean, the list of potentially disastrous outcomes is longer than I have time to go over with you, but it’s why we can’t permit it to happen. Why any sensible person who looks at that former president and says, 'Oh, let’s do this again,' needs an intervention," she quipped.