Hillary Clinton Doesn't Believe Rival Donald Trump Can Win 2024 Election: 'He's Only Gotten Worse'
Even though Hillary Clinton took a jab at President Joe Biden's age during the FT Weekend Festival in Washington, D.C., she made it clear that Donald Trump — who she ran against inn 2016 — cannot get back into the White House for the second time.
"Look, if Trump wins, which I do not believe will happen, let me just quickly say that. If in some scenario that were to happen, it would be the end of democracy in United States, it would be the end of Ukraine. You know, he will pull us out of NATO if he wins again. And just like he pulled us out of the Iran deal, he pulled us out of the Paris Accords. He will pull us out of NATO," the 75-year-old declared.
"And so when you asked this question, I mean, the list of potentially disastrous outcomes is longer than I have time to go over with you, but it’s why we can’t permit it to happen. Why any sensible person who looks at that former president and says, 'Oh, let’s do this again,' needs an intervention," she quipped.
The politician then stated that Trump, 76, has "only gotten worse" with his outrageous lies. "He is so angry that every one of their maneuvers to win the Electoral College… And remember, the Electoral College, is a terrible anachronism that, you know, has caused people like me who win the popular vote not to be president. But that’s beside the point," she said, referring to how she lost the 2016 election.
Clinton then pointed out that the reality star is "angry" as he's made headlines lately for being found liable for sexual abusing E. Jean Carroll and getting arrested for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged prior affair.
"His game failed. His rigged game to steal the election. I mean, you can always tell what Trump is really doing because he will accuse somebody else of doing it. It’s projection unlike anything I’ve seen in public life. They thought they would pull out the Electoral College. It didn’t matter that he was going to lose by over seven million votes. It didn’t matter because they don’t believe in majority rule. They believe in pluralities that they determine and they are going to do everything they can to prevent people who don’t vote for them from voting," she stated.
"So, I don’t think he can win. But the Electoral College is always a difficult outcome to predict. We have to stop that from happening!" she concluded.