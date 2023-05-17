Donald Trump Claims the 2024 Presidential Election Is Being Rigged Against Him: 'Our Country Is Going to H***!'
Donald Trump has relentlessly insisted for years that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and illegally stolen from him — and he believes the same thing could happen in 2024.
The embattled politician, who recently became the first current or former POTUS to be formally charged with a crime, took to his Truth Social platform with a furious rant regarding his ongoing legal drama and the upcoming election.
"I WAS BEING FRAMED BY THE FBI AND THE DOJ. NOW IT CONTINUES WITH THE BOXES HOAX, THE 'PERFECT' PHONE CALL IN ATLANTA, THE MANHATTAN D.A., AND THE NEW YORK STATE A.G. SCAM," he wrote on Wednesday, May 17. "WHAT A GROUP, BUT ALL REPORT TO THE DOJ IN WASHINGTON."
"IT’S JAMES COMEY AND THE SLEAZEBAGS ALL OVER AGAIN," he continued. "THEY ARE PLAYING ELECTION INTERFERENCE IN 2024 THROUGH ILLEGAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGAINST REPUBLICANS, IN PARTICULAR YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT, ME."
Added Trump, "THESE ARE CHEATING LOWLIFES, BUT WE WILL WIN. OUR COUNTRY IS GOING TO HELL!"
As OK! previously reported, a grand jury voted in late March to indict Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with an alleged 2016 hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels following a years-long investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Trump is also under federal investigation for the potential mishandling of classified documents after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home last summer and discovered boxes full of files, some of which were marked as Top Secret and Confidential.
Earlier this month, the controversial politician — who announced he would be running for president in the 2024 election back in November 2022 — was also found liable for sexually abusing and later defaming former journalist E. Jean Carroll.
Despite being ordered to pay $5 million dollars in compensatory and punitive damages, Trump has continued to seemingly commit further acts of defamation against Carroll, from calling her a "liar" to claiming the entire lawsuit was a made up "scam."
Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said in a recent interview that they were considering suing for defamation again following the repeated public insults.
"It’s definitely actionable. And here, the cruelty will make him less wealthy," Kaplan confirmed. "He is not going to get away with it another time."
