'He's Right': Hillary Clinton Sides With Piers Morgan as They Both Criticize Trump Cabinet Members for Sharing War Plans in Unsecured Group Chat
Hillary Clinton was shocked by reports of top U.S. officials unwittingly sharing war plans in a group chat that allegedly took place on an unprotected messaging app.
The former Secretary of State was also surprised to find herself agreeing with conservative pundits like Piers Morgan, who has been critical of the Trump cabinet members who were part of the text chain.
"If you don’t consider this to be classified info about imminent war plans, it may be that you’re too partisan to recognise [sic] the truth when it slaps you around your tribal chops," Morgan shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "If this had happened on [Joe] Biden’s watch, Republicans would have rightly gone berserk."
Clinton backed up the British host's take with her own post, writing, "Never thought I’d be retweeting Piers Morgan, but he’s right!"
On his Uncensored show, Morgan referenced Clinton in his opening monologue, referring to the fact that the "bundling of sensitive information by top officials is sadly nothing new."
He then demanded President Donald Trump take action and punish those who were involved in the group chat: "For the first time in his second presidency, it’s time for Trump to wield his formidable index finger and use the words that made him world-famous…'You’re fired.'"
Clinton has spoken out a number of times since The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, revealed he was included in a sensitive national security message exchange on Signal that discussed airstrikes in Yemen.
"The hypocrisy is staggering, but worse, the arrogance and incompetence puts the lives of our military men and women in danger," she told Glamour on Wednesday, March 26.
Goldberg claimed he withheld publicizing information that could’ve put U.S. troops in danger due to the "shocking recklessness of this Signal conversation." However, he did share portions of the conversation, including J.D. Vance claiming, "I am not sure the president is aware how inconsistent this is with his message on Europe right now."
The Atlantic editor said the plans being discussed in the chat "included precise information about weapons packages, targets, and timing."
The group reportedly included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Middle East and Ukraine negotiator Steve Witkoff and national security adviser Mike Waltz.
Hegseth, who was a Fox News personality before being tapped to join President Trump's cabinet, called Goldberg a "deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist who’s made a profession of peddling hoaxes time and time again" during an interview at a Hawaiian airport soon after the chat was leaked.
"Nobody was texting war plans!" he told reporters on the tarmac.
National Security Council Spokesman Brian Hughes confirmed the messages shared "appeared to be an authentic message chain" and "merited further review."