'He's Right': Hillary Clinton Sides With Piers Morgan as They Both Criticize Trump Cabinet Members for Sharing War Plans in Unsecured Group Chat

Clinton has spoken out a number of times since The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, revealed he was included in a sensitive national security message exchange on Signal that discussed airstrikes in Yemen.

"The hypocrisy is staggering, but worse, the arrogance and incompetence puts the lives of our military men and women in danger," she told Glamour on Wednesday, March 26.

Goldberg claimed he withheld publicizing information that could’ve put U.S. troops in danger due to the "shocking recklessness of this Signal conversation." However, he did share portions of the conversation, including J.D. Vance claiming, "I am not sure the president is aware how inconsistent this is with his message on Europe right now."

The Atlantic editor said the plans being discussed in the chat "included precise information about weapons packages, targets, and timing."