Lauren Boebert Shuts Down Cameo Account After Charging $250 for Videos Amid House Ethics Concerns
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) made a brief appearance on the personalized video messaging app Cameo, only to swiftly deactivate her account due to potential violations of House ethics rules.
In a video posted on Cameo, Boebert expressed her enthusiasm about joining yet another platform for direct engagement with her followers.
She stated, "It's your girl from Colorado, Lauren Boebert. I am so excited to be joining another platform where I can connect directly with supporters from all over the world."
The Colorado Republican offered personalized messages for various occasions, charging patrons $250 per video.
"Whether you or someone you know needs an America First pep talk, if you want to surprise friends or family with a message for a special day, or if you just want to know my thoughts on whatever’s on your mind, Cameo is the place to connect with me," the Colorado Republican continued. "You can book a video now on my Cameo profile, and I will be seeing you and talking with you soon."
- NOT DEAD!: Joe Biden Proves He's Alive by Calling Into Kamala Harris Event as Theories Run Rampant About His Well-Being
- Meghan McCain Against the World: 16 People She's Slammed — From Meghan Markle to Jennifer Lopez
- 'Have Some Standards': 50 Cent Slammed for Taking White House Photo With Republican Representative Lauren Boebert
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Concerns arose regarding the ethical implications of Boebert's engagement with Cameo, and by Tuesday, her account was deactivated. This development occurred shortly after former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) also ventured onto the platform, offering personalized videos for $500 each.
Gaetz's participation came after he withdrew from consideration for the position of Donald Trump's attorney general amidst his own allegations of misconduct.
According to The Hill, while Ethics Committee rules say that members may earn up to $31,815 per year outside of their congressional salary, there are limitations on how they may do so.
One of the rules in the code of conduct dictates House members "may not accept an honorarium for a speech, a writing for publication, or other similar activity." Speech in this regard is defined as an "address, oration, talk, lecture, or other form of oral presentation, whether delivered in person, transmitted electronically, recorded, or broadcast over the media."
Donald K. Sherman, executive director and chief counsel for the nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said he believes Boebert's Cameo account would likely have violated the House rules regarding the solicitation of honoraria.
"There are exceptions for accepting honoraria for teaching, if approved by the Ethics Committee. Payments for works of fiction, poetry, lyrics, or script are also excepted when the payment is not offered because of the author's congressional status," Sherman explained. "However, it's hard to imagine the Committee approving a Member getting payments via Cameo since they are likely directly because of her status as a congresswoman."