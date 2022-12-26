Hoda Kotb Is All Smiles As She Poses With Her 2 Daughters For Christmas Celebrations — See Pics!
Hoda Kotb was all smiles when she celebrated Christmas with her two daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3.
The TV star, 58, took to Instagram to reveal she and the tots, in addition to her mother, Sameha, and sister Hala, were all matching in their red pajamas.
"Merry merry ❤️❤️," the Today star captioned some photos via Instagram on Sunday, December 25.
In the first snap, the five ladies looked happy as they sat on the couch with the Christmas tree in the background.
Of course, people loved to see Kotb in good spirits. One person wrote, "Merry Christmas Miss Hoda!!!! Much love to u on this holiday to you and yours! 🎄🎄🎄," while another added, "So happy mom and sis are with you and the girls for Christmas!"
A third person added, "Love this! Family ❤️❤️❤️ Merry Christmas 🎄."
In another video, Kotb showed her two children singing along to aa song by Walker Hayes.
"Hey hey @walkerhayes we are singing your son[g] #fancylike," she captioned the sweet clip.
The Oklahoma native also uploaded a photo her children drew, writing, "Another Christmas in the books... here's to a peaceful 2023❤️❤️."
This past year was tough for Kotb, as she and Joel Schiffman went their separate ways.
"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends," Kotb explained at the time.
However, it seems like the book author is in a good spot these days since she and Schiffman spent Thanksgiving together with the two girls. “We have a really great working relationship when it comes to holidays,” she noted. “We speak a lot and we make sure that we divvy it up so that it is great for him and great for us.”
“The ultimate goal is when your girls are happy. That’s what we both say, ‘Happy girls, that’s all we want,’” the mom-of-two added. “And that’s what we have. So they enjoy spending time with their dad and they enjoy spending time with me and everybody on my side. So it’s been really good [and] we have a nice mix.”