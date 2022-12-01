'Not Yet!': Hoda Kotb Refuses To Give Up On Love Following Her Split From Joel Schiffman
Matchmaker, matchmaker, make Hoda Kotb a match!
The Today Show star has remained patient as her friend and cohost Jenna Bush Hager, 41, continues to search for the 58-year-old's next romance.
"Have I gone on any dates since Jenna said she was going to set me up? Not yet," Kotb confessed during her and Bush Hager's appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, November 29. "But I'm saying yet, 'cause I actually think that Jenna's got a really good track record of setting people up."
The famed television personality was so impressed by the former first daughter's matchmaking skills, she couldn't help but continue to gush over her track record.
"There's someone who got married as a result of a Jenna setup," Kotb revealed, as Bush Hager chimed in, "there's things coming. It needs to be the right guy, right?"
The mother-of-two first provided Bush Hager permission to set her up on a date during the live Tuesday, October 4, episode of their talk show.
After Kotb gave her costar the "OK" to proceed, the mom-of-three was left both shocked and overjoyed.
"I have chills!" Bush Hager exclaimed. "That is a challenge that I am going to go for."
The search for Kotb's next partner comes almost one year after she announced her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman, 64, with whom she shares adopted daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3.
"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," the renowned journalist revealed during the Monday, January 31, episode of Today. "So, we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends."
"I think that it's like, you want what's best for your kids," Kotb continued in regard to her feelings about the estranged parents' decision. "But I think you also recognize — I'm not sure that every relationship is meant to go all the way. I think some are meant to be for a reason, a season or a lifetime."
"Sometimes people stay in something because they feel like they should. I think sometimes you kind of just need to use your voice," Kotb peacefully concluded.