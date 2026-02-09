or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoNEWS

Hoda Kotb Makes Emotional Return to 'Today' 1 Year After Leaving to Fill in for Savannah Guthrie as Desperate Search for Nancy Guthrie Continues

Composite photo of Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
Source: @todayshow/instagram;mega

Hoda Kotb filled in for friend Savannah Guthrie amid her family crisis.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 9 2026, Updated 10:50 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hoda Kotb returned to Today to fill in for pal Savannah Guthrie as the latter remains in Arizona while authorities search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Kotb's appearance on the Monday, February 9, episode comes one year after she stepped down from the position to focus on raising her two daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

Hoda Kotb Still Feels Like 'Part of the Family'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Hoda Kotb returned to 'Today' one year after leaving to fill in for Savannah Guthrie.
Source: @todayshow/instagram

Hoda Kotb returned to 'Today' one year after leaving to fill in for Savannah Guthrie.

After co-host Craig Melvin introduced her, Kotb replied, "You know what, Craig? We always talk about our show as a family. We are a family, I’m part of the family. I’m happy to be with you because we show up for each other. So let’s get to it."

Savannah's last appearance on Today was the Friday, January 30, episode, with her mom reported missing on February 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Savannah Guthrie is currently in Arizona, as it's believed her mom, Nancy, was taken from her home in Tucson on Sunday, February 1.
Source: @todayshow/instagram

Savannah Guthrie is currently in Arizona, as it's believed her mom, Nancy, was taken from her home in Tucson on Sunday, February 1.

Later on in the show, Melvin once again filled in viewers about the change in co-hosts.

"Hoda is joining us this morning as our Today family continues to navigate uncharted territory, balancing the updates and search to Savannah’s mom with all the other stories of the day like we normally do — but we know things are far from normal," Melvin said, asking for viewers to give the TV stars "grace."

"Paramount through all of this, Savannah and her family are top priority," Kotb added. "In addition to that, there is also a job to do."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @todayshow/instagram

Hoda Kotb left 'Today' in January 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of 'Today' co-anchor Carson Daly admitted 'it's not easy' to work while the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance continues.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

'Today' co-anchor Carson Daly admitted 'it's not easy' to work while the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance continues.

Carson Daly noted of the situation, "We’re going to do our best and certainly it’s not easy to do our jobs. We’re doing that, obviously, for her," to which longtime NBC star Al Roker added, "We’re able to do this because we know that’s exactly what Savannah would want us to do."

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Photo of Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home was declared a crime scene.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home was declared a crime scene.

As OK! reported, Nancy, 84, was reported missing after she failed to show up to church on February 1. She was last seen having dinner with daughter Annie Guthrie, and was driven back to her Tucson, Ariz., home by a family member on the night of January 31.

Authorities revealed her Ring doorbell device was deactivated at around 1:45 am the next day, and her pacemaker went offline just 45 minutes later. Blood was also found at her front door.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie Tells Kidnapper She'll Pay for Her Mom's Return

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie said she's willing to pay the kidnapper's ransom demand.

On Friday, February 6, Savannah and her two siblings posted an Instagram video to address Nancy's alleged kidnappers and their ransom demand, which allegedly asked for millions in cryptocurrency.

"We received your message and understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her," Savannah stated. "This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

The state of Nancy's well-being remains unknown, though it was revealed she takes daily medication "for survival."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.