Hoda Kotb Makes Emotional Return to 'Today' 1 Year After Leaving to Fill in for Savannah Guthrie as Desperate Search for Nancy Guthrie Continues

Hoda Kotb returned to Today to fill in for pal Savannah Guthrie as the latter remains in Arizona while authorities search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie. Kotb's appearance on the Monday, February 9, episode comes one year after she stepped down from the position to focus on raising her two daughters.

Hoda Kotb Still Feels Like 'Part of the Family'

Source: @todayshow/instagram Hoda Kotb returned to 'Today' one year after leaving to fill in for Savannah Guthrie.

After co-host Craig Melvin introduced her, Kotb replied, "You know what, Craig? We always talk about our show as a family. We are a family, I’m part of the family. I’m happy to be with you because we show up for each other. So let’s get to it." Savannah's last appearance on Today was the Friday, January 30, episode, with her mom reported missing on February 1.

Source: @todayshow/instagram Savannah Guthrie is currently in Arizona, as it's believed her mom, Nancy, was taken from her home in Tucson on Sunday, February 1.

Later on in the show, Melvin once again filled in viewers about the change in co-hosts. "Hoda is joining us this morning as our Today family continues to navigate uncharted territory, balancing the updates and search to Savannah’s mom with all the other stories of the day like we normally do — but we know things are far from normal," Melvin said, asking for viewers to give the TV stars "grace." "Paramount through all of this, Savannah and her family are top priority," Kotb added. "In addition to that, there is also a job to do."

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram 'Today' co-anchor Carson Daly admitted 'it's not easy' to work while the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance continues.

Carson Daly noted of the situation, "We’re going to do our best and certainly it’s not easy to do our jobs. We’re doing that, obviously, for her," to which longtime NBC star Al Roker added, "We’re able to do this because we know that’s exactly what Savannah would want us to do."

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home was declared a crime scene.

As OK! reported, Nancy, 84, was reported missing after she failed to show up to church on February 1. She was last seen having dinner with daughter Annie Guthrie, and was driven back to her Tucson, Ariz., home by a family member on the night of January 31. Authorities revealed her Ring doorbell device was deactivated at around 1:45 am the next day, and her pacemaker went offline just 45 minutes later. Blood was also found at her front door.

Savannah Guthrie Tells Kidnapper She'll Pay for Her Mom's Return