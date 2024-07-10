Savannah Guthrie Admits She Lost a Tooth at 'Today' Christmas Party After 'a Lot of Day Drinking'

"What I write about in the book is processing that grief and processing the fact of losing my dad at the age of 16, after years and years. And through faith, starting to try to understand it in a larger sense and in larger terms, and in God's terms," Guthrie said about the tome.

"It's kind of hard to put it into words, because it's not about a sense of peace, it's just a sense of acceptance and trust that God knows what he's doing and that he does have a plan," she explained. "In that moment, that plan can be shocking and devastating and earth-shattering. My father's death was all of those things for me and for my family. But that over time, with the healing of time, but mostly with the grace of God, you can kind of come to terms and come to understand.”