Savannah Guthrie Admits She Lost a Tooth at 'Today' Christmas Party After 'a Lot of Day Drinking'
Where is Savannah Guthrie’s missing molar?
While on the Tuesday, July 9, episode of What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Today host sat alongside her colleague Hoda Kotb as she recalled losing a tooth during one of the company's holiday bashes.
When a caller asked about how the tooth went missing, the TV personality admitted, "It did happen. That was the Christmas party, which when you're at the Today show Christmas party, it starts at, like, 3 p.m. A lot of day drinking.”
The mother-of-two shared how she ended up staying at the party pretty late with co-workers Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Jenna Bush Hager.
"The next thing I know, the morning I wake up, I'm like, 'I feel like something's missing.' It was, like, a molar," she hilariously explained. "I was like, 'Where is it?' And they were like, 'Maybe it's at the Pebble Bar.' It was gone."
Kotb laughed and shook her head before noting, "She let it go for longer than weeks! I was like, 'Go to the dentist.'"
"You couldn't see it. It was a molar!" Guthrie said in her defense.
While Guthrie's appearance on the Bravo show was lighthearted, she recently gave a more solemn interview about grappling with the loss of her dad, which she discusses in her book Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere.
"What I write about in the book is processing that grief and processing the fact of losing my dad at the age of 16, after years and years. And through faith, starting to try to understand it in a larger sense and in larger terms, and in God's terms," Guthrie said about the tome.
"It's kind of hard to put it into words, because it's not about a sense of peace, it's just a sense of acceptance and trust that God knows what he's doing and that he does have a plan," she explained. "In that moment, that plan can be shocking and devastating and earth-shattering. My father's death was all of those things for me and for my family. But that over time, with the healing of time, but mostly with the grace of God, you can kind of come to terms and come to understand.”
Guthrie’s father, Charles, passed away from a heart attack back in the ‘80s, and the media personality named her 7-year-old son, Charley, after him.
“And through faith, believe not only that God knows what he's doing, that death is not his plan, but that through faith, we have hope," she concluded.