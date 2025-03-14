Hoda Kotb and Kevin Costner Think Flirty Relationship Rumors Are 'Hilarious': 'Neither of Them Are Really Serious About Taking This Out of the Friend Zone'

"Hoda and Kevin do the whole flirting thing more for a gag than anything," a source recently spilled to a news publication one month after the unexpected duo was spotted snapping selfies and chatting as they watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, L.A., for the 2025 Super Bowl.

The insider explained: "They know it gets people talking and they think it’s hilarious, but neither of them are really serious about taking this out of the friend zone."