Hoda Kotb and Kevin Costner Think Flirty Relationship Rumors Are 'Hilarious': 'Neither of Them Are Really Serious About Taking This Out of the Friend Zone'

Photo of Hoda Kotb; picture of Kevin Costner.
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb and Kevin Costner have grown friendly in recent months.

By:

March 14 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

It looks like Hoda Kotb won't be Mrs. Costner any time soon.

After a whirlwind of rumors circulating online, there's reportedly been nothing romantic to come of the former Today show host and Kevin Costner's budding friendship.

Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb has played into Kevin Costner romance rumors.

"Hoda and Kevin do the whole flirting thing more for a gag than anything," a source recently spilled to a news publication one month after the unexpected duo was spotted snapping selfies and chatting as they watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, L.A., for the 2025 Super Bowl.

The insider explained: "They know it gets people talking and they think it’s hilarious, but neither of them are really serious about taking this out of the friend zone."

Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner 'gets a kick out of' Hoda Kotb, per a source.

While is seems Costner and Kotb won't become lovers, it doesn't mean the pair doesn't agree they are both a catch.

"Hoda fully admits she thinks Kevin is a hunk, but she’s not pursuing him," the confidante confessed, suggesting the television personality, 60, wasn't theYellowstone actor's type agewise.

Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb was last in a relationship with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, whom she announced her split from in January 2022.

Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb

"Let’s face it, he’s likely going to end up with a woman at least 20 years younger than him, if not more, that’s just a reality and Hoda is fine with it," the source claimed of Costner, 70, who has made headlines alongside Jennifer Lopez, 55, Jewel, 50, and other stars since his divorce from Christine Baumgartner was finalized in February 2024.

The insider continued: "She’s more than happy to be friends, he’s a great friend to have. Not only is he super interesting, he’s also very hospitable and generous, he’s always flying people in his private jet and he loves hosting people."

Costner does appear to be a fan of Kotb's company, however, as the confidante noted, "Kevin gets a huge kick out of Hoda, he’s widening his social circle and says she’s a great fit."

"He’s planning a big bash this summer at his place in California and she’ll for sure be on the invite list," said the source.

While he's apparently not going after Kotb, Costner hasn't completely sworn off a potential new romance.

"He's been on several dates with women who are trusted and vetted by friends and is having some good rebound fun," an insider previously dished to the news outlet.

Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner's dating life has been a hot topic ever since he finalized his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in 2024.

Although there seems to be no truth behind speculation about The Bodyguard actor and the recently retired television journalist being a couple, Kotb has joined in on the rumor-spreading fun.

"Isn’t it sort of weird that he always ends up where I am? … I mean, I’m just living my life, and there he is. It just keeps happening," she mentioned while speaking to Us Weekly at the Runway for Recovery’s fashion show in New York City last month.

"When is it not a coincidence anymore? That’s what I was wondering," Kotb joked.

Life & Style spoke to sources about Kotb and Costner.

