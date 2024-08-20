The mom-of-two — who split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman in January 2022 — revealed that after she went on a third date with a suitor, she broke it off because she realized they weren't in the same chapter of life.

"I did kind of decide in that space, because this person — who's a lovely human being — has a lot of kind of things that are being worked out that I think... I think what I'm looking for is more ... just simplicity," the author, 60, said.