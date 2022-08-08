OK Magazine
Hoda Kotb Kicks Off Her Birthday Festivities Early As Work Feud With Savannah Guthrie Ramps Up

hoda kotb celebrates bday feud
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 8 2022, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

Hoda Kotb celebrated her birthday a few days early amid her ongoing feud with Today show costar Savannah Guthrie.

"When Gerry Ryan makes a perfect early bday BBQ! Thank you Gerry @krmahoney51 @katieryan18 for the love!!! ❤️," she captioned a selfie via Instagram on August 7.

Of course, people couldn't help but shower Kotb with love. One person wrote, "Happy birthday Hoda! You are a joy! Enjoy spending time with your family!" while another added, "Hoda, Happy Birthday 🎂 from New Brunswick, Canada. I watch you every day. The best!!!"

A third person added, "Happiest of bdays!! ❤️❤️❤️."

hoda kotb kicks off birthday festivities early work feud
Source: @hodakotb/Instagram

As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-two and Guthrie have been having some awkward moments on-camera. During a cooking segment, Guthrie abruptly cut off Kotb.

"Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willie Geist in Hoda's role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network," an insider told The Sun. "Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot."

In an new interview, Kotb gave viewers some more insight into what was going on at the morning show.

"Because Savannah and I are getting closer and closer because of how we are together, she's this incredible problem solver and I also feel like she's secretly nasty funny and it's scary because when you're on set in commercial and she's whispering to me I'm terrified," she said. "I live in fear of being fired in a moment because she's like 'Hoda, zip it,' and they [the producers] are like 'Three, two one,' and she's calm!"

Kotb's worst nightmare might be coming true, as according to an insider, Nicolle Wallace may nab her role.

"Nicolle is the queen of MSNBC, and Today has a history of snagging stars from there," shared one source. "Remember both Craig Melbourne and Willie Geist hailed from the cable arm as well."

mega
Source: mega

"Nicolle and Savannah are old friends from their days together in Washington, and it was Jenna's father, President George W. Bush, who'd hired Nicolle as communications director at the White House," explained the insider. "The three of them couldn't be tighter."

