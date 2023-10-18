Hoda Kotb Once Made Herself 'Small' So an Ex Could 'Feel Worthy and Seen'

The mom-of-two said she would often want to tell her boyfriend at the time certain tidbits from her day, but she refrained from doing so in case it would hurt his feelings. "Every time it happened, and it was an 'ouch' to me, because I was like, 'Oh, he's gonna feel ... he's gonna feel an ouch,'" she recalled.

"Then all of a sudden your relationship, you just get smaller and smaller," Kotb continued. "It takes a minute before you go, 'That doesn't feel great.' You think because you're helping him that somehow you're doing a service but you're not. You're doing a disservice to yourself."