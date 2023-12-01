Hoda Kotb Recalls Panicking Over Potentially 'Getting Fired' After Making Out in a Furniture Store With an Ex

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager discussed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting cozy and packing on the PDA in a furniture store recently — something Kotb has also done when she was in a prior relationship.

"One time when I was in New York, living here, working here and dating someone from here, we were in a furniture store and we had a full-on make out. In the middle of it, I thought, 'I might get fired.' A full-on! No one came over. It was so edgy because I was like, 'I could lose my whole job and it's happening right now.' You know the feeling of you are making out in front of a window or you're out in public," the 59-year-old said on the Friday, December 1, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna.