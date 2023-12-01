Hoda Kotb Recalls Panicking Over Potentially 'Getting Fired' After Making Out in a Furniture Store With an Ex
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager discussed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting cozy and packing on the PDA in a furniture store recently — something Kotb has also done when she was in a prior relationship.
"One time when I was in New York, living here, working here and dating someone from here, we were in a furniture store and we had a full-on make out. In the middle of it, I thought, 'I might get fired.' A full-on! No one came over. It was so edgy because I was like, 'I could lose my whole job and it's happening right now.' You know the feeling of you are making out in front of a window or you're out in public," the 59-year-old said on the Friday, December 1, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna.
However, Bush Hager, 42, could not relate to that feeling.
"I have been in a relationship for almost 20 years. We used to, but at some point, you can save that! You can save it. You don't need to do it in a store because you have your own bedroom," the TV star, who is married to Henry Hager, replied.
"It's about needing!" the mom-of-two replied, to which Bush Hager quipped, "I am uncomfortable."
"It was totally s--- and a turn on," Kotb said of the situation.
Kotb was previously engaged to Joel Schiffman, but the two split in 2022.
During an episode of the Today show, the author acknowledged why she wasn't wearing her wedding ring.
"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends," Kotb explained.
"Its not like something happened," she continued. "They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, a season or a lifetime, this was for a season."
The former flames are still friendly and remain amicable, as they share daughters Haley and Hope, whom they both adopted.
"He'll have a Saturday, and I'll do the Sunday," she explained to People. "We switch each week. He'll take the girls and do some fun things, and I'll take some quiet time. It's a healthy mix, and the kids love it. He's a great dad."